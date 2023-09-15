RU RU NG NG
Blackburn Blackburn
Championship England 16 sep 2023, 10:00 Blackburn - Middlesbrough
England, Blackburn, Ewood Park
Middlesbrough Middlesbrough
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the match of the sixth round of the English Championship, Blackburn will play at home against the weakest team in the championship, Middlesbrough. The meeting will take place on September 16.

Blackburn

At the moment, the Championship's middle peasant does not change traditions and occupies a place in the middle of the standings. The team is in 13th place.

In five rounds of the new season, Blackburn won twice, lost twice and had a draw once. After five rounds the team scored seven points.

In general, Blackburn's performances do not look the best. In a home match against the main underdog of the season, the team must show what they are capable of. If you don’t defeat such an opponent, you can lose the trust of the fans.

Middlesbrough

The guests are among the three teams that have not yet achieved a single victory in the new season. Middlesbrough currently has one point and is in last place in the standings.

The team lost four matches and drew only once. Interestingly, in five games, Middlesbrough scored just three goals, which is also the worst record in the championship. The guests conceded as many as 11 times.

Middlesbrough are fighting for survival in the Championship and so far they are losing it. It is possible that Middlesbrough will never be able to rise above last place at the end of the season.

Match forecast

Bookmakers find it difficult to choose a favorite and believe that there will be a lot of fighting and few goals scored in this match. I think that the home team should win and I will bet on it.

I take the victory of the first team with a 0 handicap.

Sport Predictions
