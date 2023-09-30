RU RU NG NG
Blackburn vs Leicester prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023

Blackburn vs Leicester prediction
Blackburn Blackburn
Championship England 01 oct 2023, 07:00 Blackburn - Leicester
England, Blackburn, Ewood Park
Leicester Leicester
On October 1, Leicester and Blackburn will meet in the ninth round of the English Championship. In this match, the leader of the standings will go to visit one of the main losers of the championship.

Blackburn

Now the team is in 14th place in the standings and this is clearly not the result that the fans of the famous club wanted to see. In eight championship matches, Blackburn won three times, drew once and lost four matches.

At the same time, the team scores quite a lot, although they concede very often. In eight matches they scored 12 goals and conceded 16 goals. Blackburn have the third worst record in the league in terms of goals conceded.

In the match with the leader of the standings, the home team will try to score at least one point, but this will be very difficult to do, given the unstable performances of the team.

Leicester

After an unsuccessful start in England's second-strongest division, the Foxes were able to correct the situation and are now at the top of the standings. Leicester won seven of their eight matches and lost once.

In eight rounds, the team scored 14 goals and conceded only five goals. They are the best team in the Championship in terms of the number of goals conceded.

By the way, Leicester doesn’t have any particular problems playing against the middle peasants this season, which means Blackburn is in for a tough test.

Match prediction

Quite rightly, bookmakers give preference to the away team. You can bet on Leicester's victory with odds of 2.03. It seems to me that the Foxes will take advantage of the opportunity to gain a foothold at the top of the table and win.

