Blackburn vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Blackburn vs Everton prediction Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images
Blackburn
19 july 2025, 10:00
- : -
International,
Everton
Review H2H Prediction
On July 19, 2025, Ewood Park will host a friendly clash between English clubs Blackburn and Everton.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

  • The sides have met in 33 official matches.
  • Everton wins: 14, Blackburn wins: 11, draws: 8.
  • Goal difference stands at 37-30 in Everton’s favor.
  • The highest-scoring encounter came in 2007, when Everton triumphed 4-2.
  • The most recent friendly was in July 2018—Blackburn 3:0 Everton.
  • Blackburn and Everton are among the oldest clubs in England.

Match preview:

The rivalry between Blackburn Rovers and Everton spans over 30 matches, with the Toffees holding the edge—14 wins to the Rovers’ 11, along with 8 draws. Recent friendlies have gone Blackburn’s way: in 2018, they defeated Everton 3-0. However, the overall goal tally still favors the Merseyside club, 37 to 30.

Both teams wrapped up last season in contrasting form. Blackburn, competing in the Championship, finished seventh and closed the campaign with a six-match unbeaten run, including four consecutive victories. Everton, meanwhile, endured an inconsistent run-in in the Premier League: two wins, a draw, and two defeats in their final five games, but managed to secure survival and begin a rebuild under David Moyes.

Tactically, this promises to be an intriguing encounter. For Blackburn, it’s a chance to test out a revamped squad and gauge readiness for a new Championship season, where promotion to the Premier League is the ultimate goal. Everton, on the other hand, will look to experiment with a 4‑2‑3‑1 formation, featuring a new striker and potential debuts on the wings and in goal. All eyes will be on young Thierno Barry—this could mark his first public appearance in English football.

Despite Blackburn’s home advantage and strong finish last season, Everton enter as favorites—superior in squad quality, depth, and recent signings, making them a more structured and ambitious outfit. However, in preseason friendlies, results are often secondary: cohesion, tactical adjustments, and squad experimentation take precedence.

Probable lineups:

  • Blackburn Rovers: Pears — Alibiyosu, Hyam, Wharton, Batty — Tavares, Travis — De Neve, Gallagher, Morton — Szmodics.
  • Everton: Pickford — Coleman, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko — Alcaraz, Gueye — Ndiaye, Garner, McNeil — Thierno Barry.

Prediction for Blackburn vs Everton:

The Merseyside outfit clearly look stronger on paper, especially after securing Thierno Barry, Carlos Alcaraz, and goalkeeper Mark Travers. But Blackburn will be playing at home, are in great physical shape, and, as history shows, can put up a fight: in their last friendly in 2018, the Rovers beat the Toffees 3-0.

Expect a moderately high-scoring match with numerous substitutions and possible debuts for newcomers. Both teams’ defenses are still finding their feet, so goals at both ends seem likely.

My prediction: Both teams to score — Yes (odds 1.68).

