On September 22, in the match of the eighth round of the English Championship, Birmingham will host Queens Park Rangers. This match will pit one of the middle peasants in the standings against a championship outsider.

Birmingham

After seven rounds played, the team is in eighth place in the standings and still has good chances to get into the top six of the team at the end of the championship. Birmingham are now one point behind sixth place, which would qualify them for the play-offs for promotion to the Premier League.

The team has three wins, two draws and two losses. It is noteworthy that Birmingham scores few goals, but at the same time regularly concedes. The team scored eight goals and conceded one less.

QPR

For the fans of this team, the new season was a complete disappointment. Queens Park Rangers are currently 20th in the league table and four points clear of the relegation zone. QPR have seven points with two wins and one draw.

Now all the players’ thoughts are focused on keeping their place in the country’s second-strongest division, and to do this they need to score points in every match.

Statistics and forecast for the match

Birmingham and QPR played 67 matches among themselves and the first team emerged victorious 26 times. The guests have two fewer victories, which indicates an approximate equality of strength.

Bookmakers give preference to the home team and they have good reason for this. I will listen to their opinion and bet on the victory of the first team with odds of 1.88.