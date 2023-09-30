RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Betis vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023

Betis vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Real Betis vs Valencia prediction
Real Betis Real Betis
LaLiga Spain 01 oct 2023, 15:00 Real Betis - Valencia
-
- : -
Spain, Seville, Estadio Benito Villamarin
Valencia Valencia
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.71

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the match of the eighth round of the Spanish Championship there will be a confrontation between Betis and Valencia. “Bats,” after failure last season, are now a candidate to enter the European Cup zone.

"Betis"

This team does not please its fans in the new season. After seven rounds, they occupy only 10th place in the standings, which looks unusual.

Despite the summer acquisitions, the Betis players are showing poor results, having not achieved a single victory in the last three matches. The games between Granada and Cadiz ended in a draw. Before that there was a defeat to Barcelona with a score of 0-5.

"Valencia"

This team, on the contrary, showed football at a different level in the new season. Fans have seen progress compared to last season, when they fought for survival in La Liga.

At the moment, “Bats” occupy 7th place with 10 points, only two points behind the European Cup zone. If they defeat the “wounded” Betis in an away game, then they will be able to approach the ninth round as a representative of the European Cup zone.

Interesting facts and match prediction

Betis are unbeaten in their last 5 home matches against Valencia. Interestingly, in three of the last four matches involving Betis, no more than 2.5 goals were scored.

At first glance, Betis look like a team with a weak defense, conceding 12 goals in 7 matches. However, 9 of them were conceded in games with Barcelona and Athletic, who are the favorites of the championship. In games with equal opponents, they conceded only 3 goals. The team also has problems when playing in attack. It seems to me that here it would be reasonable to bet on the outcome of the total less than 2.5 goals at odds of 1.71.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.71

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Premier League England Today, 10:00 Manchester United vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Manchester United Odds: 1.89 Crystal Palace Recommended Париматч
Newcastle vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Premier League England Today, 10:00 Newcastle vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Newcastle Odds: 1.98 Burnley Bet now 1xBet
Everton vs Luton Town prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Premier League England Today, 10:00 Everton vs Luton Town prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Everton Odds: 1.63 Luton Bet now MelBet
Bournemouth vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Premier League England Today, 10:00 Bournemouth vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Bournemouth Odds: 1.88 Arsenal Recommended MelBet
Wolverhampton vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Premier League England Today, 10:00 Wolverhampton vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Wolverhampton Odds: 1.97 Manchester City Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:14 Harry Kane's hat-trick in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich was not credited. What transpired? Football news Today, 09:02 The reason why Vlahovic did not move to Chelsea has become known Football news Today, 09:02 Fulham - Chelsea: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 08:37 Salah earns at least £1m a week Football news Today, 08:28 Brighton has expressed interest in the forward of the Spanish national team Football news Today, 07:17 Kane fails his first German Language test. VIDEO Football news Today, 06:28 Chelsea has found a new title sponsor Football news Today, 06:00 Monza signed the world champion for free Football news Today, 06:00 Nigeria's Sports Minister stands up for Osimhen Football news Today, 05:58 VIDEO. Ramos scored all his own goals in matches with Sevilla
Sport Predictions
Football Today Manchester United vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Newcastle vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Everton vs Luton Town prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Wolverhampton vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Huddersfield vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Preston vs West Bromwich prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today West Ham vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Milan vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Girona vs Real prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023