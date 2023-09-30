Betis vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.71 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the eighth round of the Spanish Championship there will be a confrontation between Betis and Valencia. “Bats,” after failure last season, are now a candidate to enter the European Cup zone.

"Betis"

This team does not please its fans in the new season. After seven rounds, they occupy only 10th place in the standings, which looks unusual.

Despite the summer acquisitions, the Betis players are showing poor results, having not achieved a single victory in the last three matches. The games between Granada and Cadiz ended in a draw. Before that there was a defeat to Barcelona with a score of 0-5.

"Valencia"

This team, on the contrary, showed football at a different level in the new season. Fans have seen progress compared to last season, when they fought for survival in La Liga.

At the moment, “Bats” occupy 7th place with 10 points, only two points behind the European Cup zone. If they defeat the “wounded” Betis in an away game, then they will be able to approach the ninth round as a representative of the European Cup zone.

Interesting facts and match prediction

Betis are unbeaten in their last 5 home matches against Valencia. Interestingly, in three of the last four matches involving Betis, no more than 2.5 goals were scored.

At first glance, Betis look like a team with a weak defense, conceding 12 goals in 7 matches. However, 9 of them were conceded in games with Barcelona and Athletic, who are the favorites of the championship. In games with equal opponents, they conceded only 3 goals. The team also has problems when playing in attack. It seems to me that here it would be reasonable to bet on the outcome of the total less than 2.5 goals at odds of 1.71.