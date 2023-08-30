RU RU NG NG
Real Betis Real Betis
LaLiga Spain 02 sep 2023, 15:00 Real Betis - Rayo Vallecano
-
- : -
Spain, Seville, Estadio Benito Villamarin
Rayo Vallecano Rayo Vallecano
On September 2, Benito Villamarín Stadium (Sevilla) will host the match of the 4th round of the La Liga, in which Betis will compete with Rayo Vallecano. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Betis


The club, after a couple of good years and real progress under the rule of Manuel Pellegrini, crowned with a victory in the Copa del Rey in 2022, has experienced a fairly noticeable decline in the previous temporada. It is all the more important to demonstrate good football in Sevilla now. And “the Greens” started quite promisingly, although a few questions can be put about their performance. First, it was possible, due to a goal scored by Willian Jose Willian Jose in the 5th minute of added time, to win in the away battle against Villarreal. And a goalless draw in the struggle with Atletico, even if it happened at the home arena, can be added to the asset of “the Green and Whites” (especially if we take into account that “the Mattress Makers” did not dominate there). Still, then there was a real failure – having scored two goals by the 10th minute of the game, “the Béticos” managed to lose with a 2-4 score to Athletic from Bilbao.

Rayo Vallecano


The team started quite similar to its following opponent from Sevilla in the current season. There exists only one difference: the original project from the capital of Spain did not keep a successful mentor, Iraola. Andoni, who had raised and held “the Bees” in the Primera, moved to English Bournemouth after the end of his contract. He was replaced by Francisco and the specialist started his job in a new place with a pair of away wins with a 2-0 score (in the matches with Almeria and Granada). Still, then there happened the notorious “pour” of cold water in the form of a 0-7 failure, albeit in the battle against one of the giants, Atletico Madrid. There is no doubt that was a real strike, and it remains only to understand how quickly and efficiently it will be possible to recover from it. By the way, the following match is the first serious test for the new coaching staff – how will they pass it?

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Despite the good shape, Rayo has not won for almost 10 years, since 2014. Speaking about the previous season, Betis managed to win both head-to-head matches.

Predictions


Bookmakers do not believe that there will be a special intrigue in the following battle. We recommend betting that Pellegrini’s wards will win again (odd: 1.96)

