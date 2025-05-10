Betis vs Osasuna: can Betis secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League?

Prediction on game Win Real Betis Odds: 1.62 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

In Matchday 35 of La Liga, Betis will host Osasuna on Sunday, May 11, at 21:00 Central European Time. Here’s our take on who could come out on top in this clash.

Betis vs Osasuna: match facts and head-to-head record

In their last ten matches, Betis have lost just twice, winning six times.

Betis have claimed victory in five of their last six home games.

Osasuna have suffered just one defeat in their previous five matches, with three wins and a draw.

Osasuna have scored in five consecutive games, while Betis are riding a remarkable sixteen-match scoring streak.

Betis have kept a clean sheet in 26% of their matches this season, while Osasuna managed just 12%.

Betis have lost without scoring less frequently: 12% compared to Osasuna’s 15%.

In the first round, Betis defeated Osasuna 2-1. Across their last five head-to-head encounters, Betis have won three, Osasuna two.

Betis vs Osasuna: match preview

In the first half of the season, Betis struggled with inconsistency and hovered around mid-table. However, things changed in winter when winger Antony joined the squad on loan. The Brazilian has been sensational for the Spanish club, netting 8 goals and providing five assists in 21 appearances. His impact has been transformative, pushing Betis firmly into the race for a UEFA Champions League spot. After 34 rounds, Betis have 57 points—just one behind fourth place in La Liga. With three consecutive league wins, their current form is outstanding.

Osasuna, meanwhile, are also fighting hard for a place in next season’s European competitions. After 34 rounds, they sit ninth with 44 points. Spain sends eight clubs to European tournaments, and Osasuna are only two points off that coveted zone with four matches remaining, keeping their hopes very much alive. Their recent form is encouraging as well—just one loss in the last five rounds (a 2-4 setback to Villarreal in their previous outing), along with three wins and a draw. At this pace, a European berth is well within reach.

Probable lineups

Betis: Adrian; Sabaly, Bartra, Natan, Rodriguez; Cardoso, Lo Celso; Antony, Isco, Ez Abde; Hernandez

Osasuna: Herrera; Areso, Boyomo, Catena, Errando, Bretones; M. Gomez, Torro, Oroz; Ruben Garcia, Budimir

Prediction

Betis are in fantastic form, especially with Antony leading the charge. Osasuna are certainly motivated by their European ambitions, but I believe Betis will make home advantage count. I’m backing the hosts to win at odds of 1.62.