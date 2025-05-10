RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Spain Betis vs Osasuna: can Betis secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League?

Betis vs Osasuna: can Betis secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Real Betis vs Osasuna prediction Getty Images
Real Betis Real Betis
LaLiga Spain 11 may 2025, 15:00 Real Betis - Osasuna
-
- : -
Spain, Seville, Estadio Benito Villamarin
Osasuna Osasuna
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Real Betis
Odds: 1.62
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now

In Matchday 35 of La Liga, Betis will host Osasuna on Sunday, May 11, at 21:00 Central European Time. Here’s our take on who could come out on top in this clash.

Betis vs Osasuna: match facts and head-to-head record

  • In their last ten matches, Betis have lost just twice, winning six times.
  • Betis have claimed victory in five of their last six home games.
  • Osasuna have suffered just one defeat in their previous five matches, with three wins and a draw.
  • Osasuna have scored in five consecutive games, while Betis are riding a remarkable sixteen-match scoring streak.
  • Betis have kept a clean sheet in 26% of their matches this season, while Osasuna managed just 12%.
  • Betis have lost without scoring less frequently: 12% compared to Osasuna’s 15%.
  • In the first round, Betis defeated Osasuna 2-1. Across their last five head-to-head encounters, Betis have won three, Osasuna two.

Betis vs Osasuna: match preview

In the first half of the season, Betis struggled with inconsistency and hovered around mid-table. However, things changed in winter when winger Antony joined the squad on loan. The Brazilian has been sensational for the Spanish club, netting 8 goals and providing five assists in 21 appearances. His impact has been transformative, pushing Betis firmly into the race for a UEFA Champions League spot. After 34 rounds, Betis have 57 points—just one behind fourth place in La Liga. With three consecutive league wins, their current form is outstanding.

Osasuna, meanwhile, are also fighting hard for a place in next season’s European competitions. After 34 rounds, they sit ninth with 44 points. Spain sends eight clubs to European tournaments, and Osasuna are only two points off that coveted zone with four matches remaining, keeping their hopes very much alive. Their recent form is encouraging as well—just one loss in the last five rounds (a 2-4 setback to Villarreal in their previous outing), along with three wins and a draw. At this pace, a European berth is well within reach.

Probable lineups

  • Betis: Adrian; Sabaly, Bartra, Natan, Rodriguez; Cardoso, Lo Celso; Antony, Isco, Ez Abde; Hernandez
  • Osasuna: Herrera; Areso, Boyomo, Catena, Errando, Bretones; M. Gomez, Torro, Oroz; Ruben Garcia, Budimir

Prediction

Betis are in fantastic form, especially with Antony leading the charge. Osasuna are certainly motivated by their European ambitions, but I believe Betis will make home advantage count. I’m backing the hosts to win at odds of 1.62.

Prediction on game Win Real Betis
Odds: 1.62
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Sweden vs Austria prediction World Cup 2025 10 may 2025, 10:20 Sweden vs Austria: prediction and bets for the match on May 10, 2025 Sweden Odds: 1.51 Austria Recommended 1Win
Angers vs Strasbourg prediction Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Angers vs Strasbourg: Will Strasbourg continue their Champions League pursuit? Angers Odds: 1.8 Strasbourg Bet now 1Win
Brest vs Lille prediction Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Brest vs Lille: Can Lille join the race for Ligue 1 silver? Brest Odds: 1.75 Lille Bet now 1Win
Le Havre vs Marseille prediction Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Le Havre vs Marseille: Will Marseille hold on to second place in Ligue 1? Le Havre Odds: 1.5 Marseille Recommended 1Win
Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew prediction MLS USA 10 may 2025, 19:30 Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Philadelphia Union Odds: 1.69 Columbus Crew Bet now 22Bet
FC Cincinnati vs Austin FC prediction MLS USA 10 may 2025, 19:30 Cincinnati vs Austin prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 FC Cincinnati Odds: 1.77 Austin FC Bet now 1xBet
CF America vs Pachuca prediction Liga MX Mexico 10 may 2025, 23:10 America vs Pachuca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 CF America Odds: 1.68 Pachuca Recommended 22Bet
Udinese vs Monza prediction Serie A Italy 11 may 2025, 06:30 Udinese vs Monza prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.95 Monza Bet now 22Bet
Newcastle vs Chelsea prediction English Premier League 11 may 2025, 07:00 Newcastle vs Chelsea: Who will prevail in the battle for a UEFA Champions League spot? Newcastle Odds: 1.5 Chelsea Bet now 1Win
Gent vs Royal Antwerp prediction Pro League Belgium 11 may 2025, 07:30 Gent vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Gent Odds: 1.58 Royal Antwerp Recommended Melbet
Leganes vs Espanyol prediction LaLiga Spain 11 may 2025, 08:00 Leganes vs Espanyol: can Leganes escape the relegation zone? Leganes Odds: 1.48 Espanyol Bet now 1Win
Feyenoord vs PSV Eindhoven prediction Eredivisie Netherlands 11 may 2025, 08:30 Feyenoord vs PSV prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Feyenoord Odds: 1.61 PSV Eindhoven Bet now 22Bet
Upcoming matches
All
Western Sydney Wanderers FC - : - Melbourne Victory 10 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
Valencia - : - Getafe 10 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Valencia
-
Getafe
-
08:00
Como - : - Cagliari 10 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Cagliari
-
09:00
Holstein Kiel - : - Freiburg 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
-
Freiburg
-
09:30
Bochum - : - Mainz 05 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bochum
-
Mainz 05
-
09:30
Union Berlin - : - FC Heidenheim 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Union Berlin
-
FC Heidenheim
-
09:30
Werder Bremen - : - RB Leipzig 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Werder Bremen
-
RB Leipzig
-
09:30
Wolverhampton - : - Brighton 10 may 2025, 10:00 English Premier League
Wolverhampton
-
Brighton
-
10:00
Southampton - : - Manchester City 10 may 2025, 10:00 English Premier League
Southampton
-
Manchester City
-
10:00
Ipswich - : - Brentford 10 may 2025, 10:00 English Premier League
Ipswich
-
Brentford
-
10:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:35 Mayada Questions Saracchi’s Move to Boca and Claims Greater River Legacy Football news Today, 22:10 Correa, De Paul, and Molina Could Leave Atlético Madrid After Club World Cup Football news Today, 21:45 Ander Herrera Taking It Day by Day as Boca Hopes for His Return Football news Today, 21:10 Driussi Doubtful for Barracas Clash as Gallardo Manages River’s Fatigue Football news Today, 20:45 Mascherano Considers Playing Messi as Striker in Suárez’s Absence at Inter Miami Football news Today, 20:20 Cruz Azul Coach Vicente Sánchez Says Small Details Will Decide Second Leg Against León Football news Today, 19:45 FC Cincinnati Finalizing Deal to Sign MLS Legend Kei Kamara Football news Today, 19:15 Pope Leo XIV’s Alleged Support for Alianza Lima Sparks Buzz in Peru Football news Today, 19:08 Zamalek's streak of draws continues despite a change in coaching staff! Football news Today, 18:50 David Beckham’s MLS Gamble Transformed Soccer in the United States
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores