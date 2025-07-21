Beşiktaş vs Shakhtar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.76 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Thursday, July 24, in the first leg of the Champions League second qualifying round, Shakhtar will travel to face Beşiktaş. I suggest a bet on goals in this match.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

Shakhtar have yet to concede a goal in this season's Europa League.

Shakhtar head coach Arda Turan has lost all three of his career matches against Beşiktaş.

Beşiktaş have lost just 1 of their last 7 official matches.

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

Match preview

Beşiktaş can hardly consider last season a success. The “Eagles” spent most of the Turkish Super Lig campaign in mid-table, but the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as head coach turned things around. Under the Norwegian, Beşiktaş lost just 6 matches across all competitions and ultimately finished fourth.

This summer, Beşiktaş pulled off several high-profile signings. More specifically, the squad was bolstered by three newcomers: forward Tammy Abraham joined on loan from Roma, attacking midfielder Orkan Kökçü arrived from Benfica, and left-back David Jurásek was also added. However, in friendlies Beşiktaş suffered two defeats, drew once, and picked up a single victory.

Shakhtar, who have dominated the Ukrainian Premier League over the past 15 years, had a disastrous previous season. The Donetsk side finished only third for the first time in many years, behind Oleksandriya and Dynamo Kyiv. However, Shakhtar managed to win the Ukrainian Cup, which secured their place in the Europa League.

The new season sees Shakhtar led by former Atlético and Barcelona player Arda Turan, who previously enjoyed success at Eyüpspor. Unlike Beşiktaş, the “Miners” had to start in the first qualifying round of the Europa League, facing modest Finnish side Ilves. In the first leg, Shakhtar demolished “the Lynxes” 6-0, then played out a 0-0 draw away with a rotated squad.

Probable lineups

Beşiktaş: Günok, Svensson, Gabriel Paulista, Jurásek, Gedson Fernandes, João Mário, Kökçü, Arroyo, Abraham, Rafa Silva

Günok, Svensson, Gabriel Paulista, Jurásek, Gedson Fernandes, João Mário, Kökçü, Arroyo, Abraham, Rafa Silva Shakhtar: Riznyk, Konoplia, Bondar, Matviyenko, Pedrinho, Marlon Gomes, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Alisson, Kaua Elias, Kevin

Beşiktaş vs Shakhtar prediction

Beşiktaş struggled defensively throughout last season, but the same can be said for Shakhtar. I believe both teams will find the net in this encounter.