RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Besiktas vs Paris prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Besiktas vs Paris prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Besiktas vs Paris prediction
Besiktas Besiktas
EuroCup 30 jan 2024, 11:00 Besiktas - Paris
Istanbul, BJK Emlakjet Spor Kompleksi
Paris Paris
Prediction on game Total over 163
Odds: 1.76

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

As part of the 17th round of the EuroCup basketball, a match between Besiktas and Paris is scheduled to take place. The game will be held in Istanbul on Tuesday, January 30, with the kick-off planned for 18:00 Central European Time.

Besiktas

The Turkish team has secured a place in the EuroCup Round of 16 but is still fighting for a higher position to face a potentially weaker opponent in the playoffs. Currently, Besiktas is in fifth place but maintains chances for an overall fourth position. The team performs well at home, ranking among the top three after 18 matches played. Besiktas is one win behind Fenerbahce and Anadolu.

Paris

In contrast to their upcoming opponent, Paris has already secured the top spot in Group A of the EuroCup, ensuring a direct entry into the quarterfinals of the playoffs. In the French championship, Paris is not achieving as remarkable results, holding the fourth position after 19 matches.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

  • Besiktas has won the last six home matches.
  • Paris has won all away matches in the EuroCup this season.
  • In the first-round match, Besiktas defeated Paris 68-63 on their home court. This defeat is the only one for the French team in the tournament.

Besiktas vs Paris Prediction

Expect an interesting and attacking basketball game. I will bet on the total points being over 163.

Prediction on game Total over 163
Odds: 1.76

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Qatar vs Palestine prediction Asian Cup Today, 11:00 Qatar vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Qatar Odds: 1.99 Palestine Recommended Мелбет
Galatasaray vs Gaziantep FK prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 12:00 Galatasaray vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Galatasaray Odds: 1.54 Gaziantep FK Bet now 1хБет
Trabzonspor vs Kasimpasa prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 12:00 Trabzonspor vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Trabzonspor Odds: 2.48 Kasimpasa Bet now Мелбет
Estrela da Amadora vs Benfica prediction Primeira Liga Portugal Today, 13:45 Estrela Amadora vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Estrela da Amadora Odds: 1.58 Benfica Recommended 1хБет
Real Valladolid vs Racing Santander prediction Segunda Division Spain Today, 14:30 Valladolid vs Racing prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Real Valladolid Odds: 1.8 Racing Santander Bet now 1хБет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Hockey news Today, 09:11 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Football news Today, 09:06 Arteta reassured Arsenal fans amid rumors of his move to Barcelona Football news Today, 09:03 What an ending! Jordan's team reached the Asian Cup quarter-finals in a shocking game Football news Today, 09:01 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results Football news Today, 08:55 Liverpool's captain is uncertain about his future with the team following Klopp's departure. Football news Today, 08:33 Barcelona's defender will miss Euro 2024 Football news Today, 07:59 Newcastle's biggest talent has extended his contract with the club Football news Today, 07:51 Uncertainty over the new coach's identity might lead Liverpool to cancel the transfer Football news Today, 07:30 PSG has loaned out their talent to a Portuguese club Football news Today, 07:08 Daily Weekend. Xavi and Klopp depart, sixth division club rewrites football history
Sport Predictions
Football Today Qatar vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Galatasaray vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Trabzonspor vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Estrela Amadora vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Valladolid vs Racing prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Blackburn vs Wrexham prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Bordeaux vs Angers prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Salernitana vs Roma prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Senegal vs Ivory Coast prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Sporting vs Casa Pia prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024