Besiktas vs Paris prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 163 Odds: 1.76 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

As part of the 17th round of the EuroCup basketball, a match between Besiktas and Paris is scheduled to take place. The game will be held in Istanbul on Tuesday, January 30, with the kick-off planned for 18:00 Central European Time.

Besiktas

The Turkish team has secured a place in the EuroCup Round of 16 but is still fighting for a higher position to face a potentially weaker opponent in the playoffs. Currently, Besiktas is in fifth place but maintains chances for an overall fourth position. The team performs well at home, ranking among the top three after 18 matches played. Besiktas is one win behind Fenerbahce and Anadolu.

Paris

In contrast to their upcoming opponent, Paris has already secured the top spot in Group A of the EuroCup, ensuring a direct entry into the quarterfinals of the playoffs. In the French championship, Paris is not achieving as remarkable results, holding the fourth position after 19 matches.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

Besiktas has won the last six home matches.

Paris has won all away matches in the EuroCup this season.

In the first-round match, Besiktas defeated Paris 68-63 on their home court. This defeat is the only one for the French team in the tournament.

Besiktas vs Paris Prediction

Expect an interesting and attacking basketball game. I will bet on the total points being over 163.