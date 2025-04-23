RU RU ES ES FR FR
Beşiktaş vs Hatayspor prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025

Beşiktaş vs Hatayspor prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025

Besiktas Besiktas
Super Lig Turkey 25 apr 2025, 13:00 Besiktas - Hatayspor
-
- : -
Turkiye, Istanbul, Tupras Stadyumu
Hatayspor Hatayspor
One of the matches of the 33rd round of the Turkish Championship will be played on Friday at the Tupras Arena, where the local Beşiktaş will host Hatayspor. I suggest betting on goals in this match with a good chance of success.

Match Preview

The "Black Eagles" are navigating the Turkish football serpentine on flat tires—what promised to be a medal contention season finish is now more reminiscent of a battle for survival in the European competition zone. One win in the last seven games—despite having already exited the Turkish Cup, losing to their Super Lig rival Göztepe. In the last round, the Eagles also played away against Göztepe, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

As a result, in the championship, Beşiktaş has already slipped to fifth place, and the team is now one point away from the European competition zone. But the competition at the top of the table is fierce: a single misstep by a rival, and the "Eagles" could be back in the top 4. However, they must avoid dropping points, something Beşiktaş has been doing with unfortunate regularity lately. Ole Gunnar Solskjær, who came to save the project, is currently more focused on putting out fires than building something meaningful.

"Hatayspor" continues to struggle at the very bottom of the Turkish Super Lig, and after a brief respite when the team unexpectedly scored three victories in four rounds, things have once again gone awry. Defeats follow one after another, and the league table relentlessly reminds: salvation is as far away as the moon on foot. Currently, the club has only 19 points—only the absolute outsider has fewer. And the safety of the 16th position is a whopping 15 points away.

With such numbers, even staying in the playoff zone becomes almost a fantasy. Every mistake now weighs a ton. The latest performances have been a complete failure: 2-3 against Konyaspor in the last round, and before that, three consecutive losses to Kayserispor, Eyüpspor, and Gaziantep. The team is not just losing points—they're losing themselves. To avoid premature relegation, Hatayspor needs a real surge, not tomorrow—but already yesterday.

Probable Lineups

  • Beşiktaş: Destanoğlu – Svensson, Paulista, Topçu, Masuaku – Fernandes, Oxlade-Chamberlain – Rashica, João Mário, Muçi – Rafa Silva
  • Hatayspor: Bekaj, Temel, Demir, Calvo, Sertel, Matondo, Parmak, Okoronkwo, Sağlam, Fernandes, Strandberg

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • In the first round, Hatayspor managed to snatch points from Beşiktaş – 1-1
  • The "both teams to score" bet hit in 4 of the last 5 matches
  • The "Total over 2.5" bet hit in 4 of the last 5 matches

Prediction

Bookmakers have no doubt about the home team's victory and offer odds of 1.21 for a Beşiktaş win. We believe the "Eagles" won't face problems this time, and a victory is expected. Our bet is "Beşiktaş to win with a handicap (-1.5)" at odds of 1.60.

