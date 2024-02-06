Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Prediction on game W1(+4.5) Odds: 1.58 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 18th round of the EuroCup basketball, there will be a match between Besiktas and Hapoel from Tel Aviv. The encounter will take place in Istanbul on Wednesday, February 7th. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM Central European Time.

Besiktas

The Turkish team has already secured a place in the EuroCup playoffs. The result of the last match against the Israelis will not affect Besiktas' final position in Group A. The team will remain in fifth place regardless. In the Turkish Super League, Besiktas leads, having suffered only four defeats in 19 matches.

Hapoel Tel Aviv

The Israelis are having a good season in the EuroCup and can boast quite decent results. Paris appears to be much stronger than other teams in the group, while Hapoel immediately followed in second place. The team from Tel Aviv has the same stats as the London Lions but is ahead of the English team in head-to-head meetings. A victory in the last round will allow Hapoel to stay in second place and start the playoffs directly from the quarterfinals.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

Besiktas has lost only one match out of the last seven at their home court.

Hapoel has won their last seven away games.

In the first-round match, Hapoel celebrated a victory with a score of 81:75.

Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv Prediction

I believe that the Turks will do everything possible to achieve a positive result on their home court. I will bet on Besiktas to win with a handicap of +4.5.