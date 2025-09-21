Prediction on game W1(- 1.5) Odds: 1.49 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On September 23, 2025, in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Benfica will host Rio Ave. Let’s take a look at the betting options for the winner of this clash.

Benfica

Benfica heads into their home fixture against Rio Ave in high spirits after a confident 3-0 league win over AFC. This result served as crucial redemption following a heartbreaking Champions League defeat to Azerbaijan’s Qarabag, where the Eagles squandered a 2-0 lead and lost 2-3. That setback led to a change at the helm, with José Mourinho taking over as head coach.

The team kicked off the season by lifting the Portuguese Super Cup against Sporting, then smoothly navigated Champions League qualification, and put together a nine-match unbeaten run, conceding just two goals in that stretch. Even more impressively, Benfica kept clean sheets in eight of their opening matches this season.

At home against Rio Ave, Benfica holds a clear upper hand: in their last three home meetings, the Eagles have netted at least four goals each time and cruised to convincing victories.

Rio Ave

Rio Ave enters this match with entirely different momentum. The team has yet to register a win this season. The campaign began with three consecutive draws against Nacional, Arouca, and Braga, but that was followed by back-to-back defeats — away to Moreirense and at home to Porto (0-3). Factoring in the end of last season, Rio Ave’s winless streak now stands at seven matches.

The team’s main issue has been a shaky defense. Rio Ave has conceded in every match this season, letting in two or more goals in four of their five outings. Their head-to-head record against Benfica is also bleak: in the last ten encounters, they managed just one draw, losing all others, often by wide margins. All this makes the upcoming trip to Lisbon a daunting challenge for Rio Ave.

Probable lineups

Benfica: Trubin, Araujo, Silva, Otamendi, Dahl, Aursnes, Barrenchea, Rios, Schjelderup, Pavlidis, Ivanovic.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Benfica are unbeaten in 28 of their last 29 matches.

Benfica have scored first in 11 of their last 12 matches.

Rio Ave have failed to win 8 of their last 9 matches.

Rio Ave have lost 3 of their last 4 away matches.

Benfica have won 9 of their last 10 head-to-head meetings.

Benfica have won their last 5 home games against Rio Ave.

3 of the last 4 head-to-head matches have seen over 3.5 goals scored.

Benfica vs Rio Ave match prediction

Benfica come into this home match as clear favorites. After their Champions League defeat, the Eagles have yet to play at home and will be eager to make amends in front of their fans, especially under new management. Plus, Benfica need to close the gap on Porto in the league standings, adding extra motivation. Rio Ave remain winless this season and have yet to find their rhythm. All signs point to Benfica as heavy favorites, and a convincing home victory is on the cards. My pick for this match is Benfica to win with a -1.5 goal handicap at odds of 1.49.