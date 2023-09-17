RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Benfica vs Red Bull Salzburg prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023

Benfica vs Red Bull Salzburg prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Benfica Benfica
Champions League 20 sep 2023, 15:00 Benfica - Salzburg
-
- : -
International, Lisbon, Estadio da Luz
Salzburg Salzburg
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.666

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

On September 20, Estádio da Luz (Lisbon) will host the match of the 1st round of the Champions League, in which Benfica will compete with Red Bull Salzburg. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Benfica


The club, trying to return to the top of Portuguese football, relied on Jorge Jesus. Still, the considerable investments in newcomers for this venerable specialist brought only good results in the Champions League – Barcelona was not even allowed into the play-offs there. Only the previous summer gave an opportunity to lure Roger Schmidt to the capital of Portugal. The German specialist and his players made the fans nervous at the end of 2022/2023, but “the Eagles” finally finished in the 1st place in the Primeira. They also made it to the Champions League play-offs again. Nowadays, the squad has been actively updated (among those who left it is reasonable to highlight Vlachodimos, Gonçalo Ramos and Grimaldo, who were replaced by Trubin, Bernat and Jurasek, Di Maria and Guedes, as well as Cabral), but this did not prevent them from making a decent start, including a 2-0 success in the struggle with Porto in the Super Cup.

Red Bull Salzburg


The team remains the flagship of Austrian football even after the death of Mateschitz, the owner of the international corporation of the same name and the main “engine” of the football franchise. “The Bulls” had enough strength to take the 1st place in the national Bundesliga so far and, as for the Champions League, they were only in the 3rd place in a difficult company with Milan, Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb. Having moved to the Europa League, the Austrian club won minimally in the home battle against Roma, but then there happened a 0-2 result in Italy. The best were promoted again, in the summer – Okafor, Šeško, Seivald, Adamu, Ken. On the other hand, the management signed up the contracts with the newcomers and that allows continuing to “churn” out victories, at least at the inner arena.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The clubs meet on the football field for the first time in their history.

Predictions


Bookmakers understand that Benfica is especially good at the home arena. We recommend betting that Roger Schmidt’s team will be able to secure a victory over the Austrian flagship in the following ballet with “a -1 goal handicap” (odd: 1.666)

Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.666

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Champions League 19 sep 2023, 12:45 Young Boys vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 BSC Young Boys Odds: 1.64 RB Leipzig Recommended MelBet
Прогноз на матч Милан - Ньюкасл 19 сентября 2023 года Champions League 19 sep 2023, 12:45 Milan vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 AC Milan Odds: 1.71 Newcastle Bet now 1xBet
Southampton vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Championship England 19 sep 2023, 14:45 Southampton vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Southampton Odds: 1.75 Ipswich Bet now MelBet
Preston vs Birmingham prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Championship England 19 sep 2023, 14:45 Preston vs Birmingham prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Preston Odds: 1.98 Birmingham Recommended MelBet
Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Championship England 19 sep 2023, 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Sheffield Wednesday Odds: 2.21 Middlesbrough Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:15 Trent Alexander-Arnold is close to extending his contract with Liverpool Football news Today, 10:33 Wan-Bissaka is injured and will miss several weeks Football news Today, 09:51 Luis Enrique agrees that PSG have not had a great start to the season Football news Today, 09:12 Milan - Newcastle United: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 07:35 Instead of the Inter Miami match. Messi attended his son's training session Football news Today, 06:10 UEFA told when Russia will return to world football Football news Today, 05:54 Xavi sums up Barcelona's crushing victory Football news Today, 03:46 Arsenal are preparing a new contract for an important first-team player Football news Today, 03:38 Mudryk received the worst mark for the match with Bournemouth Football news Today, 03:04 37 different players played for Chelsea in the first team in 2023
Sport Predictions
Football 19 sep 2023 Young Boys vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Milan vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Southampton vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Preston vs Birmingham prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Lazio vs Atletico Madrid prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Barcelona vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Lille vs Olimpija Ljubljana prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Galatasaray vs Copenhagen prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Benfica vs Red Bull Salzburg prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023