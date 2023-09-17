Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 1.666 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

On September 20, Estádio da Luz (Lisbon) will host the match of the 1st round of the Champions League, in which Benfica will compete with Red Bull Salzburg. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Benfica



The club, trying to return to the top of Portuguese football, relied on Jorge Jesus. Still, the considerable investments in newcomers for this venerable specialist brought only good results in the Champions League – Barcelona was not even allowed into the play-offs there. Only the previous summer gave an opportunity to lure Roger Schmidt to the capital of Portugal. The German specialist and his players made the fans nervous at the end of 2022/2023, but “the Eagles” finally finished in the 1st place in the Primeira. They also made it to the Champions League play-offs again. Nowadays, the squad has been actively updated (among those who left it is reasonable to highlight Vlachodimos, Gonçalo Ramos and Grimaldo, who were replaced by Trubin, Bernat and Jurasek, Di Maria and Guedes, as well as Cabral), but this did not prevent them from making a decent start, including a 2-0 success in the struggle with Porto in the Super Cup.

Red Bull Salzburg



The team remains the flagship of Austrian football even after the death of Mateschitz, the owner of the international corporation of the same name and the main “engine” of the football franchise. “The Bulls” had enough strength to take the 1st place in the national Bundesliga so far and, as for the Champions League, they were only in the 3rd place in a difficult company with Milan, Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb. Having moved to the Europa League, the Austrian club won minimally in the home battle against Roma, but then there happened a 0-2 result in Italy. The best were promoted again, in the summer – Okafor, Šeško, Seivald, Adamu, Ken. On the other hand, the management signed up the contracts with the newcomers and that allows continuing to “churn” out victories, at least at the inner arena.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The clubs meet on the football field for the first time in their history.

Predictions



Bookmakers understand that Benfica is especially good at the home arena. We recommend betting that Roger Schmidt’s team will be able to secure a victory over the Austrian flagship in the following ballet with “a -1 goal handicap” (odd: 1.666)

