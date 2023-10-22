RU RU NG NG
Benfica vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023

Benfica vs Real Sociedad prediction
Benfica Benfica
Champions League 24 oct 2023, 15:00 Benfica - Real Sociedad
International, Lisbon, Estadio da Luz
Real Sociedad Real Sociedad
Benfica will host Real Sociedad in the 3rd round of the group stage of the Champions League. The battle will take place at Estádio da Luz in Lisbon on October 24 and will start at 21:00 CET.

Benfica


The team conducted an interesting transfer campaign. Goncalo Ramos was sold to PSG and the goalkeeper, Vlachodimos, was sent to Nottingham Forest. Speaking about the incoming transfers, it is worth highlighting the transfer of Arthur Cabral from Fiorentina (20 million) and the purchase of Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper, Anatoliy Trubin (10 million).

Benfica started the current season with a victory over Porto in the Super Cup of Portugal. The championship began with a defeat made by Boavista, but continued with a winning streak that has already included 7 matches. The higher mentioned result allows the team to occupy the 2nd position, remaining just 1 point behind Sporting.

By the way, the Portuguese club started with the defeats in the Champions League. Playing in the minority from the 13th minute of the game, Benfica lost the home match to Salzburg, and then lost minimally to Inter on the away arena.

Real Sociedad


Real Sociedad is a team from the city of San Sebastian in the Basque Country. The club is a fairly big force in Spain and is an experienced European Cup fighter. Speaking about the previous season, it took the 4th place in the La Liga, which gave it the right to play in the Champions League.

At the start of the most prestigious tournament in Europe, Sociedad achieved a draw in the home battle against Inter Milan, and then beat “unyielding” Salzburg at the away arena. As for the inner scene, the things are also going well. “The Basques” have only lost to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid and scored an average of 2 goals per game. Let me add that the team, taking into account 10 previous battles, is in the 5th place in the La Liga table.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Benfica has lost 2 out of 10 previous matches. Both defeats happened in the Champions League.
• Sociedad has won 2 out of 6 previous away confrontations.
• The teams have not met each other before.

Prediction


The hosts have nowhere to retreat if they are eager to overcome the group stage. I bet on Benfica to win with “a 0 goal handicap”.

