Benfica vs Fenerbahce prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.56 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On July 26, 2025, as part of their preparations for the new season, Benfica and Fenerbahce will face off in a friendly match. Let’s take a look at a bet on both teams' attacking output in this clash.

Benfica

The Portuguese giants enjoyed a strong and consistent season, but despite their impressive performances, Benfica ended the campaign without any silverware. In the league, they lost the title to Sporting in the final stretch, finishing just two points behind after their direct encounter. The story repeated itself in the Portuguese Cup final—another defeat to Sporting, this time in extra time.

In the Champions League, Benfica reached the round of 16, where they fell to Barcelona on aggregate. After wrapping up their domestic season, they competed in the FIFA Club World Cup and held their own: two wins and a draw in the group stage, followed by a tense knockout battle against eventual champions Chelsea. Regular time ended in a draw, and only in extra time, playing with a man down, did Benfica concede defeat.

The run-up to the new season is on a tight schedule—immediately after this friendly with Fenerbahce, they’ll face Sporting again in the Portuguese Super Cup, followed soon after by a Champions League qualifier against French side Nice.

Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce, much like Benfica, finished runners-up in their domestic league, losing out on the title to arch-rivals Galatasaray. The Turkish powerhouse hasn’t lifted the Super Lig trophy for over a decade—since the 2013/14 season. The club’s ambitions for the new campaign are sky-high, but their Champions League journey won’t be easy: Fenerbahce face a tough qualifier against Dutch side Feyenoord.

The team has taken pre-season seriously. During their summer camp, Fenerbahce have already played three friendlies, winning all convincingly: they defeated two Portuguese teams—Portimonense and Leiria—as well as Saudi club Al-Ittihad with a resounding 4-0 scoreline. The Turks are showing excellent form and look set for big achievements in the new season.

Probable lineups

Benfica: Trubin, Dahl, Silva, Otamendi, Sanches, Aursnes, Barreiro, Bruma, Rios, Akturkoglu, Pavlidis.

Trubin, Dahl, Silva, Otamendi, Sanches, Aursnes, Barreiro, Bruma, Rios, Akturkoglu, Pavlidis. Fenerbahce: Egribayat, Demir, Soyuncu, Brown, Ustervold, Fred, Amrabat, Kahveci, Szymanski, Audin, En Nesyri.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

Benfica are unbeaten in 17 consecutive matches in regular time.

Fenerbahce have won 6 of their last 7 games.

Benfica have avoided defeat in 3 of their last 4 direct encounters.

Benfica vs Fenerbahce match prediction

Both teams come into this match in fine form. Benfica impressed at the Club World Cup and are already deep into preparations for the new season, with Champions League qualifiers on the horizon. Fenerbahce have also shown confidence in their friendlies, racking up several convincing wins as they gear up for crucial European ties. Given the sharpness of both squads and the looming importance of their upcoming official fixtures, it’s only logical to expect an open, entertaining contest with goals at both ends. My bet for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.56.