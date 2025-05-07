Bendel vs Akwa prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.78 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 36th round of the Nigerian Championship will take place on Wednesday, May 7. Bendel will host Akwa United at their home stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 17:00 Central European Time. Here’s my take on the best bet for this match.

Bendel

Bendel approach this game sitting sixth in the league table, still fighting for a coveted spot in the top four, which guarantees qualification for international competitions. The team has 50 points, just three shy of that all-important fourth place.

However, their recent results have left much to be desired. Bendel are on a three-match winless run across all competitions. Over their last five games, they have managed just one victory. In the previous round, Bendel suffered a 1-2 away defeat to Plateau United. Before that, they drew 1-1 at home against Nasarawa and lost 0-1 to Rangers in the Federation Cup round of 16.

Their home form has also been shaky—Bendel haven’t won any of their last three matches on their own turf.

Akwa

Unlike their upcoming opponents, Akwa United are facing a very different challenge as the season draws to a close. With three rounds remaining, the team sits 18th and are currently in the relegation zone. Akwa are just one point adrift of safety, trailing Heartland, who are in 17th. Every match is now crucial—they need every possible point to remain in the top flight.

Despite their precarious league position, Akwa United put together a decent run in the Federation Cup, reaching the quarterfinals, where they were knocked out by Kwara in a penalty shootout.

In their latest league outing, Akwa United claimed a vital home win, beating Ikodoru City 2-1. Prior to that, they suffered a narrow 0-1 away loss to Plateau United.

Clashes between Bendel and Akwa are traditionally tightly contested. In their last five head-to-head meetings, three have ended in draws, with each side claiming one win apiece.

Probable lineups

Bendel: Baba, Okorom, Ugwu, Annor, Enaruna, Anthony, Emilodji, Osahon, Sodje, Collins, Solomon.

Baba, Okorom, Ugwu, Annor, Enaruna, Anthony, Emilodji, Osahon, Sodje, Collins, Solomon. Akwa: Ovunda, Edibiri, Etim, Philip, James, Essien, Kabir, Oguntayo, Olaemi, Edidiyong, Bala.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

Bendel are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 matches.

In 6 of Bendel’s last 7 matches, there have been under 2.5 goals scored.

Akwa United have failed to win 3 of their last 4 matches.

Akwa United are unbeaten in their last 4 meetings against Bendel.

In 4 of the last 5 head-to-head matches between Akwa United and Bendel, there have been under 2.5 goals scored.

Bendel vs Akwa match prediction

Given the league situation and current form of both teams, we can expect a cautious and tense battle. Bendel are still chasing a top-four finish but have hit a rough patch, failing to win in three consecutive home games. Akwa United, meanwhile, are fighting desperately for survival and will scrape for every point. The head-to-head stats also point to a close contest—three draws and one win each in the last five meetings. Moreover, most recent matches involving both teams have been low-scoring affairs. My bet for this match: under 2 goals at odds of 1.78.