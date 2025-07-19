Belgrano vs Racing, prediction and probable lineups — July 21, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.83 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On July 21, 2025, in Córdoba, the second round of the Argentine Primera will see Belgrano host Racing. Let's analyze the teams' scoring potential for this clash.

Belgrano

Belgrano wrapped up the Apertura in 12th place and failed to make the playoffs. However, the team's current form inspires optimism—Belgrano is unbeaten in six consecutive matches. Their last defeat dates back to mid-April, when they lost 1-3 at home to Boca Juniors.

The squad is also progressing confidently in the Copa Argentina—Belgrano has already advanced to the round of 16, where they'll face Independiente. The new Clausura campaign began brightly: in the opening round, Belgrano secured an emphatic 3-0 away win over Huracán.

However, head-to-head encounters with Racing have been a real stumbling block for Belgrano. In their last seven meetings, Belgrano has failed to win even once: three draws and four victories for Racing.

Racing

Racing confidently finished the Apertura in third place, booking a playoff spot, but fell in the first round to Placente—who, as it turned out, went on to become the tournament champions. After that setback, Racing bounced back with a powerful run of four straight wins. Two of those came in the Copa Libertadores, where Racing's victories secured top spot in the group and a playoff berth, where they'll now face Uruguay's Peñarol.

During this stretch, Racing also played a friendly against Olimpia of Asunción and won, while in the Copa Argentina they defeated San Martín in the round of 32 to advance to the round of 16, where Deportivo Riestra awaits.

However, the Clausura opener didn't go as planned: Racing lost their first match at home to Barracas Central, 0-1.

Recent head-to-heads with Belgrano have been a feast for goals. In the last four matches between these teams, there have been at least four goals scored in each. In their most recent encounter, Racing cruised to a 4-0 win, while the previous away fixture ended in a spectacular 4-4 draw.

Key facts and head-to-head

Belgrano has won 3 of their last 4 matches.

Belgrano has won 3 of their last 4 home games.

Three of Belgrano's last 4 matches featured over 2.5 goals.

Both teams scored in 4 of Belgrano's last 5 matches.

Racing has won 4 of their last 5 matches.

Racing has won 5 of their last 6 away games.

Five of Racing's last 7 away matches saw over 2.5 goals.

Racing has won 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings.

The last 4 head-to-head matches all ended with over 2.5 goals.

Probable lineups

Belgrano: Vicentini, Compagnucci, Troilo, Lopez, Grillo, Menossi, Longo, Quiñón, Zelarrayán, Fernandez, Jara.

Vicentini, Compagnucci, Troilo, Lopez, Grillo, Menossi, Longo, Quiñón, Zelarrayán, Fernandez, Jara. Racing: Arias, Colombo, Coca, Di Cesare, Rojas, Sanchez, Nardoni, Martirena Torres, Solari, De Gregorio, Adrian Martinez.

Belgrano vs Racing match prediction

Both teams head into this fixture in good form and with potent attacks. Belgrano kicked off the Clausura in style, netting three goals in the opener, while Racing will be eager to bounce back after their opening-round defeat. Recent meetings between these sides have been high-scoring affairs—each of the last four head-to-heads featured plenty of goals. Given both teams' attacking mindset, current form, and their history of productive encounters, all signs point to another entertaining, goal-filled match. My pick for this one: both teams to score, with odds of 1.83.