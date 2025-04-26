RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Liga Profesional Argentina Belgrano vs Argentinos Juniors: Can Belgrano clinch a playoff spot?

Belgrano vs Argentinos Juniors: Can Belgrano clinch a playoff spot?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Belgrano vs Argentinos Juniors prediction Getty Images
Belgrano Belgrano
Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:00 Belgrano - Argentinos Juniors
-
- : -
Argentina,
Argentinos Juniors Argentinos Juniors
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Belgrano Total over 0,5

Odds: 1.52
Odds: 1.52
In the 15th round of the Argentina Apertura Premier Division, Belgrano will host Argentinos Juniors. The match kicks off at 00:00 Central European Time, and I have a betting tip for you.

Belgrano vs Argentinos Juniors: match facts and head-to-head

  • Argentinos Juniors are unbeaten in five matches: three wins and two draws.
  • On the road, Argentinos are on a seven-match unbeaten streak.
  • In Group A of the Argentina Premier Division, Argentinos possess the third most potent attack.
  • Additionally, Argentinos boast the best defense in their championship group.
  • In contrast, Belgrano has the second-worst defense in the Premier Division with 21 goals conceded.
  • Only 7% of Argentinos' current Apertura matches ended in a loss without scoring.
  • Argentinos have more clean sheet victories — 40% compared to Belgrano's 20%.
  • In their last head-to-head clash, Belgrano won 1-0. In five meetings, they have three wins against Argentinos' one.

Belgrano vs Argentinos Juniors: match preview

Belgrano is at the lower end of the standings and will try to fight for a playoff spot in the Apertura. However, this will not be easy. With only two rounds left in the regular season, they are five points behind the eighth place. Therefore, Belgrano needs to win, and win twice. However, it's no longer in their hands – even with two victories, they will have to rely on their rivals slipping up.

Argentinos Juniors are in a much more comfortable situation. The team sits confidently in the upper part of Group A of the Argentina Premier Division. After 14 rounds, they have amassed 29 points and still have a chance to fight for first place. The gap is just three points with two rounds to go. Although it's unclear how important this is for them. The team's form is impressive: two consecutive wins and five matches unbeaten. They can already afford to rest their key players and start preparing for the playoffs.

Probable lineups

  • Belgrano: Vicentini, Troyo, Leguizamon, Grillo, Longo, Compagnoni, Quinon, Menossi, Fernandez, Gonzalez Metilla, Jara
  • Argentinos Juniors: Rodriguez, Godoy, Alvarez, Vega, Lozano, Lescano, Viveros, Rodriguez, Oros, Cardoso, Molina

Prediction

Belgrano is playing against an opponent that no longer needs to go all out and take risks. With two rounds left in the regular season, they have already secured their position, and I believe Belgrano will definitely try to take points at home. My bet is on the home team's individual total over 0.5 with odds of 1.52.

Prediction on game Belgrano Total over 0,5
Odds: 1.52
Latest News
