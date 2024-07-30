RU RU
Belgium Women vs USA Women prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024

Belgium Women vs USA Women prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024

Belgium vs USA prediction Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Belgium Belgium
Olympics 2024. Women 01 aug 2024, 15:00 Belgium - USA
Villeneuve-d'Ascq, Stade Pierre-Mauroy
USA USA
Prediction on game USA Total over 89.5
Odds: 1.45

On Thursday, August 1st, at 21:30 Central European Time, the USA will face Belgium in the second round of the group stage of the women's basketball tournament at the 2024 Olympics. The Dailysports analytics team has prepared a prediction and betting tips for this match.

Belgium Women

The Belgian team are the reigning European champions. After two bronze medals at EuroBasket, the Belgians went to the tournament in Slovenia, where they swept through their opponents. Only France gave Belgium a worthy fight, losing by just 4 points in the semifinals. In the final, Belgium defeated Spain 64-58. However, this is only the second Olympics in history for the Belgian team. They qualified for the tournament by predictably surpassing Nigeria and Senegal in the qualifiers.

However, the 2024 Olympics started very poorly for Belgium, with an unexpected heavy defeat to Germany, 69-83. Therefore, the game against the USA is crucial for Belgium. They cannot afford to lose heavily again.

USA Women

The USA team won the World Championship for the 17th time in history and qualified for the 2024 Olympics without needing a qualification tournament. Nevertheless, the Americans participated as guests in a mini-qualification tournament in Belgium, winning all three matches against the hosts, Nigeria, and Senegal. Before the start of the tournament, the USA played only one friendly match, in which they defeated Germany 84-57.

In the first round of the 2024 Olympics, the USA team convincingly defeated the strong Japanese team, scoring over 100 points – 102. However, the match was quite entertaining, as Japan scored 76 points.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the last game against Belgium, the USA won by only 2 points – 81-79.
  • The USA women's basketball team has won Olympic gold 9 times. They have won the last 7 Olympics in a row.

Belgium Women vs USA Women prediction

It is evident that the USA should win this match, but the question is by how much. My bet is on the USA scoring more than 89 points.

Prediction on game USA Total over 89.5
Odds: 1.45

