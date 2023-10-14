Belgium vs Sweden prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 1.8 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

The qualifying tournament for Euro 2024 will feature a match between the national teams of Belgium and Sweden. The meeting will take place on October 16 and for the guests it is perhaps the last chance to grab second place.

Belgium

Belgium, after defeating Austria, guaranteed itself the right to play in the final part of the European Championship.

The team is confidently leading in its group, gaining 16 points and three points ahead of the Austrians.

At the same time, the Belgians are already ten points ahead of the Swedish team, which is in third place. Interestingly, Belgium conceded only three goals in six matches. All of them were scored against the Belgians by Austrian national team players.

After securing a ticket to the European Championship, the Belgians can afford to play against the Swedes with not the strongest squad.

Sweden

Even if they win this game, Sweden will be able to reduce the gap to second place Austria to four points. But we should not forget that there are only two rounds left, although Sweden has a game in hand.

Obviously, it will be extremely difficult to make up such a difference in two rounds. Sweden can only maintain its reputation and show its game.

Prediction for match Belgium - Sweden

Considering that Belgium have conceded only one opponent in six matches, and the Swedish national team has scored most of its goals against outside teams, I suggest betting that the guests will not score. Bookmakers offer a pretty good odds for this outcome – 1.8.