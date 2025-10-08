Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.55 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 10, 2025, Belgium will host North Macedonia on home soil as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

North Macedonia unexpectedly sits atop the group after five matchdays.

Belgium are unbeaten in their last five matches.

North Macedonia have lost just one of their last five games.

The teams have faced each other five times.

Their most recent encounter ended in a 1-1 draw.

Match preview:

This clash presents the Red Devils with a prime opportunity to strengthen their position in the group and reaffirm their status as one of the favorites in European qualifying. Under Rudy Garcia, Belgium have showcased a balanced, attacking style, focusing on possession, high pressing, and the individual brilliance of their key players. With passionate home support in the stands, the hosts are expected to seize the initiative from the opening whistle and aim to settle the outcome before halftime.

North Macedonia, on the other hand, travel to Ghent determined to play compactly and rely on counterattacks. The team boasts fighting spirit and several technically gifted players capable of punishing Belgian errors, but the hosts possess a clear edge in both quality and squad depth. Expect Belgium to confidently control the tempo and create plenty of chances in front of the visitors’ goal.

Probable lineups:

Belgium: Courtois, Castagne, Debast, Theate, De Keyper, Tielemans, Raskin, Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku, De Ketelaere.

Courtois, Castagne, Debast, Theate, De Keyper, Tielemans, Raskin, Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku, De Ketelaere. North Macedonia: Dimitrievski, Ilievski, Stojchevski, Zajkov, Alioski, Churlinov, Alimi, Bardhi, Elmas, Miovski, Trajkovski.

Match prediction:

The Belgium vs North Macedonia showdown promises to deliver goals. The hosts possess a clear class advantage, attack with intent, create plenty of chances, and are capable of breaking down even a compact defense. North Macedonia will likely look to hit on the counter, which could also produce dangerous moments at Belgium’s end. Given the hosts’ attacking firepower and the visitors’ open approach, a high total goals tally seems very likely. Prediction: over 2.5 goals.