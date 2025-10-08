ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Belgium vs North Macedonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 10 October 2025

Belgium vs North Macedonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 10 October 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Belgium vs North Macedonia prediction Photo by Omar Havana/Getty Images
Belgium Belgium
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 7) 10 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Ghent, Planet Group Arena
North Macedonia North Macedonia
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.55
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On October 10, 2025, Belgium will host North Macedonia on home soil as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

  • See also: Lille vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 5 October 2025

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • North Macedonia unexpectedly sits atop the group after five matchdays.
  • Belgium are unbeaten in their last five matches.
  • North Macedonia have lost just one of their last five games.
  • The teams have faced each other five times.
  • Their most recent encounter ended in a 1-1 draw.

Match preview:

This clash presents the Red Devils with a prime opportunity to strengthen their position in the group and reaffirm their status as one of the favorites in European qualifying. Under Rudy Garcia, Belgium have showcased a balanced, attacking style, focusing on possession, high pressing, and the individual brilliance of their key players. With passionate home support in the stands, the hosts are expected to seize the initiative from the opening whistle and aim to settle the outcome before halftime.
North Macedonia, on the other hand, travel to Ghent determined to play compactly and rely on counterattacks. The team boasts fighting spirit and several technically gifted players capable of punishing Belgian errors, but the hosts possess a clear edge in both quality and squad depth. Expect Belgium to confidently control the tempo and create plenty of chances in front of the visitors’ goal.

Probable lineups:

  • Belgium: Courtois, Castagne, Debast, Theate, De Keyper, Tielemans, Raskin, Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku, De Ketelaere.
  • North Macedonia: Dimitrievski, Ilievski, Stojchevski, Zajkov, Alioski, Churlinov, Alimi, Bardhi, Elmas, Miovski, Trajkovski.

Match prediction:

The Belgium vs North Macedonia showdown promises to deliver goals. The hosts possess a clear class advantage, attack with intent, create plenty of chances, and are capable of breaking down even a compact defense. North Macedonia will likely look to hit on the counter, which could also produce dangerous moments at Belgium’s end. Given the hosts’ attacking firepower and the visitors’ open approach, a high total goals tally seems very likely. Prediction: over 2.5 goals.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.55
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Colombia U20 vs South Africa U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 15:30 Colombia U20 vs South Africa U20: prediction and bet for the match on October 8, 2025 Colombia U20 Odds: 1.81 South Africa U20 Recommended MegaPari
Argentina U20 vs Nigeria U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 15:30 Argentina U20 vs Nigeria U20: Prediction and bet for the match on October 8, 2025 Argentina U20 Odds: 1.62 Nigeria U20 Bet now 1xBet
Japan U20 vs France U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 Japan U20 vs France U20 prediction and betting tips - October 9, 2025 Japan U20 Odds: 1.81 France U20 Bet now 1xBet
Paraguay U20 vs Norway U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 Paraguay U20 vs Norway U20 prediction and betting tips - October 9, 2025 Paraguay U20 Odds: 1.62 Norway U20 Recommended 1xBet
Brunei vs Yemen prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 04:00 Brunei vs Yemen prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 October 2025 Brunei Odds: 1.55 Yemen Bet now Melbet
Pakistan vs Afghanistan prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 05:00 Pakistan vs Afghanistan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 9, 2025 Pakistan Odds: 1.62 Afghanistan Bet now Mostbet
Timor-Leste vs Philippines prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 05:30 East Timor vs Philippines prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 9 October 2025 Timor-Leste Odds: 1.5 Philippines Recommended Melbet
Singapore vs India prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 07:30 Singapore vs India prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 9, 2025 Singapore Odds: 1.41 India Bet now Melbet
Vietnam vs Nepal prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 08:30 Vietnam vs Nepal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 9, 2025 Vietnam Odds: 1.43 Nepal Bet now 1xBet
Tajikistan vs Maldives prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 09:00 Tajikistan vs Maldives prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 October 2025 Tajikistan Odds: 1.66 Maldives Recommended Melbet
Burundi vs Kenya prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 oct 2025, 09:00 Burundi vs Kenya prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 9, 2025 Burundi Odds: 1.58 Kenya Bet now 1xBet
Lebanon vs Bhutan prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 12:00 Lebanon vs Bhutan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 October 2025 Lebanon Odds: 1.92 Bhutan Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores