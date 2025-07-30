Beitar Jerusalem vs Sutjeska prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 31, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.86 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the quarter-final clashes in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers will take place on Thursday at a neutral venue, where Israel’s Beitar Jerusalem faces Montenegro’s Sutjeska. I recommend a bet on a high-scoring encounter, considering both teams’ attacking styles and the nature of this matchup.

Match preview

The Israeli side kicked off their European campaign confidently, pulling off a come-from-behind away win in the first leg. Despite conceding early, Beitar quickly regrouped and turned the game around thanks to their key forwards — Yarden Shua and Omer Atzili. The club finished last season in fifth place and is a regular in European competitions, where they are aiming for at least a group stage appearance.

The team is in good form — unbeaten in five straight matches, including friendlies. Beitar also looked sharp in their last home outing, albeit a friendly, thrashing their opponents 7-0. On neutral ground, the Israelis are considered the nominal home team and, with the right mindset, can build on their recent success.

Montenegro’s Sutjeska has already overcome one qualification round, knocking out Dinamo Brest with a heroic 2-0 away win after losing 1-2 at home. That comeback victory proved the team can handle pressure, especially when the odds seem stacked against them. Despite a more modest squad, they know how to make the most of set pieces and rare scoring chances.

However, facing Beitar is set to be an even tougher test for Sutjeska. Their defense sometimes struggles against quick wing attacks, and there’s a lack of consistency up front. Still, the team has scored in their last two European away fixtures, showing they have attacking potential, especially when they need to push forward and take risks.

Probable line-ups

Beitar Jerusalem : Miguel Silva, Georgiy Morozov, Uri Dahan, Bryan Carabali, Yan Cohen, David Micha, Angel Tavares, Lior Yarin, Ohad Atzili, Yali Shuya, Taid Muzi

: Miguel Silva, Georgiy Morozov, Uri Dahan, Bryan Carabali, Yan Cohen, David Micha, Angel Tavares, Lior Yarin, Ohad Atzili, Yali Shuya, Taid Muzi Sutjeska: Vladan Giljen, Aleksandar Golubovic, Boris Kopitovic, Risto Dedic, Ognjen Djinovic, Marko Simun, Aleksandar Scekic, Vukco Chavor, Igor Pajovic, Vojin Kalezic, Bogdan Toskovic

Match facts and head-to-head

Beitar won the first leg 2-1.

The Israelis are unbeaten in their last five matches.

Sutjeska have scored in their last two European away games.

Prediction

Beitar Jerusalem holds the edge with superior individual quality and a positive first-leg result, but Sutjeska has shown resilience and the ability to surprise. Both clubs favor attacking football, and with so much on the line, a high-scoring encounter is a logical expectation.