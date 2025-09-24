RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Bayern vs Werder: h2h, lineups and match prediction – September 26, 2025

Bayern vs Werder: h2h, lineups and match prediction – September 26, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen prediction Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Bundesliga Germany (Round 5) 26 sep 2025, 14:30
- : -
Germany, Munich, Allianz Arena
Werder Bremen Werder Bremen
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On September 26, as part of Bundesliga matchday five, Bayern Munich will host Werder Bremen. Read on for an in-depth preview of the match and a prediction for its outcome.

Also read: VfB Stuttgart vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips 25 September 2025

Match preview

Bayern have kicked off the 2025/26 season in dominant fashion, winning all seven of their matches so far: in these games, the Munich side has scored 24 goals and conceded only six. Their main attacking force, Harry Kane, has already netted 12 goals in six matches and provided three assists. Along the way, Bayern have swept aside top teams like Chelsea, Hoffenheim, and Leipzig.

The team plays the expected quick, positional football, makes effective use of set pieces, and utilizes the flanks to bombard opponents’ penalty areas. Vincent Kompany’s men have yet to face any real resistance this season.

Werder have had a rough start: first, they crashed out of the DFB-Pokal, losing 0-1 to Arminia, a second-division side. In four Bundesliga matches, Steffan Horst’s team have picked up four points: they drew 3-3 with Bayer and thrashed Borussia Mönchengladbach 0-4. However, they’ve also suffered heavy defeats: 1-4 against Eintracht and 0-3 to Freiburg in the fourth round.

Bremen often struggle to create chances during prolonged attacking phases, but they can be dangerous on quick vertical breaks, as they showed against Bayer.

Probable lineups

Bayern: Neuer, Boey, Tah, Kim, Laimer, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Karl, Jackson, Dias, Kane
Werder: Backhaus, Sugawara, Friedl, Koulibaly, Agu, Schmid, Stage, Linen, Puertas, Mbangula, Gruehl

Key facts & head-to-head

  • In the last five meetings, Bayern have won four times, with Werder claiming one victory
  • Bayern have won all seven matches so far this season, with a combined score of 24:6.
  • Werder have scored only two goals in their last five matches against Bayern

Prediction

Bayern should comfortably and confidently take all three points against Werder: the team is in great form, knows how to break down any defense, and is prepared for any scenario. On the other hand, Werder will be eager to make things difficult for the Munich side and show some fight. I expect a low-scoring encounter in this one. My prediction: under 4.5 goals at 1.75.

