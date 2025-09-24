Prediction on game Total under 4.5 Odds: 1.75 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On September 26, as part of Bundesliga matchday five, Bayern Munich will host Werder Bremen. Read on for an in-depth preview of the match and a prediction for its outcome.

Match preview

Bayern have kicked off the 2025/26 season in dominant fashion, winning all seven of their matches so far: in these games, the Munich side has scored 24 goals and conceded only six. Their main attacking force, Harry Kane, has already netted 12 goals in six matches and provided three assists. Along the way, Bayern have swept aside top teams like Chelsea, Hoffenheim, and Leipzig.

The team plays the expected quick, positional football, makes effective use of set pieces, and utilizes the flanks to bombard opponents’ penalty areas. Vincent Kompany’s men have yet to face any real resistance this season.

Werder have had a rough start: first, they crashed out of the DFB-Pokal, losing 0-1 to Arminia, a second-division side. In four Bundesliga matches, Steffan Horst’s team have picked up four points: they drew 3-3 with Bayer and thrashed Borussia Mönchengladbach 0-4. However, they’ve also suffered heavy defeats: 1-4 against Eintracht and 0-3 to Freiburg in the fourth round.

Bremen often struggle to create chances during prolonged attacking phases, but they can be dangerous on quick vertical breaks, as they showed against Bayer.

Probable lineups

Bayern: Neuer, Boey, Tah, Kim, Laimer, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Karl, Jackson, Dias, Kane

Werder: Backhaus, Sugawara, Friedl, Koulibaly, Agu, Schmid, Stage, Linen, Puertas, Mbangula, Gruehl

Key facts & head-to-head

In the last five meetings, Bayern have won four times, with Werder claiming one victory

Bayern have won all seven matches so far this season, with a combined score of 24:6.

Werder have scored only two goals in their last five matches against Bayern

Prediction

Bayern should comfortably and confidently take all three points against Werder: the team is in great form, knows how to break down any defense, and is prepared for any scenario. On the other hand, Werder will be eager to make things difficult for the Munich side and show some fight. I expect a low-scoring encounter in this one. My prediction: under 4.5 goals at 1.75.