Bayern vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023

In the match of the fourth round of the group stage of the Champions League, Bayern hosts Galatasaray at home. If the German team wins, it guarantees early entry into the playoffs of the tournament. The task looks quite feasible and there will certainly be an interesting match today in Munich.

"Bayern"

The German champion is the leader in its group, ahead of its closest pursuer after three matches played by 5 points.

First, Bayern had a home victory in the game against Manchester United (4:3), and then they defeated Copenhagen (2:1) and Galatasaray (3:1) away.

In the German Bundesliga, Thomas Tuchel's team is in second place, behind Bayer Leverkusen by 2 points. Last weekend they went to Dortmund, where they defeated local Borussia with a score of 4:0.

In general, Bayern looks very powerful and there is no doubt that they will successfully qualify from the group and will be one of the favorites of the tournament.

"Galatasaray"

The Turkish team, quite unexpectedly, is in second place in their group with 4 points, although this is rather not their merit, but rather the merit of their weak opponents in the group.

In the first match they drew with Copenhagen (2:2), after which they sensationally won against Manchester United away (3:2). In the last round they lost to Bayern at home (1:3).

Galatasaray takes first place in the Turkish Championship. At the weekend they won a modest victory over Kasimpasa at home (2:1).

Statistics and prediction for the match

Bayern have won 6 of their last 7 matches, losing only once. At the same time, Galatasaray won 8 of the last 9 games with one defeat.

“Galatasaray” is now in good shape, but in the match with “Bavaria” they are unlikely to achieve anything. Bayern will win and I will bet on victory with a -2 handicap.