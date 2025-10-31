ES ES FR FR
Bayern vs. Bayer: Can Bayern Munich Extend Their Sensational Winning Run?

Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the ninth round of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich face Bayer Leverkusen. The match will take place on Saturday, November 1, kicking off at 18:30 CET — and here’s my take on it.

Bayern vs. Bayer: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Bayern Munich have won 17 consecutive matches.
  • In each of those 17 games, Bayern have scored at least once.
  • Bayer Leverkusen have lost only once in their last 11 matches.
  • Leverkusen have scored at least one goal in 13 straight fixtures.
  • Bayern boast the most prolific attack in the Bundesliga — 30 goals scored.
  • After eight rounds, Bayern have conceded just four goals — the best defensive record in the league.
  • Harry Kane leads the Bundesliga scoring charts with 12 goals.
  • Neither Bayern Munich nor Bayer Leverkusen have been beaten to nil this season.
  • Bayern have scored in both halves in 92% of their matches this season.
  • In six of their 14 games, Bayern have kept a clean sheet.
  • Bayern defeated Leverkusen 2–0 in their most recent head-to-head encounter.

Bayern vs. Bayer: Match Preview

Bayern Munich are in outstanding form and playing with remarkable consistency. The Bavarians have won every single game this season — eight victories out of eight in the Bundesliga. With a perfect 24 points and an impressive goal difference of 30–4, Bayern boast both the best attack and the best defense in the league. Currently five points clear at the top, they can strengthen their advantage and extend their stunning run with another win here.

Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, endured a turbulent summer, losing several key players along with their head coach Xabi Alonso. Erik ten Hag stepped in but managed just three official matches — a win, a draw, and a loss — before being dismissed after the second Bundesliga round. His successor, Kasper Hjulmand, has since overseen just one defeat in 11 games. The “Pharmacists” currently sit fifth in the table with 17 points after eight rounds, just two points shy of second place.

Probable Lineups

  • Bayern Munich: Neuer; Boey, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Kane
  • Bayer Leverkusen: Flekken; Quansah, Bade, Tapsoba; Arthur, Andrich, Garcia, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Poku; Schick

Prediction

Bayern Munich are in magnificent form and will play in front of their home fans. While this won’t be an easy test for the record champions, I recommend a bet on Bayern’s individual total over 2.5 goals.

