Bayern Munich vs Mainz prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — April 26, 2025

In the 31st round of the German Bundesliga, a clash between Bayern and Mainz is set to unfold. The match will take place in Munich on Saturday, April 26. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:30 Central European Time. I propose a bet on the outcome and the winner of this game.

Match preview

Bayern is having a mixed season. On one hand, Kompany's men have not impressed in Europe and were eliminated by Inter Milan in the Champions League quarter-finals, but on the other, they confidently lead the Bundesliga.

This weekend, the Munich side could potentially clinch the German championship early. To do so, they need to defeat Mainz and hope Bayer fails to beat Augsburg. In any case, the return of the gold medals to Munich is only a matter of time.

Mainz can definitely chalk this season up as a success. The team was in fourth place for a long time and was close to a historic Champions League entry, but they have recently stumbled.

The tough schedule is to blame, and three points from the last five matches have dropped the team to sixth place. They are just two points away from the coveted fourth position, but after Bayern, Mainz will still face Eintracht, Bochum, and Bayer.

Match facts

Bayern has not won their last two home matches.

Mainz has not won in five consecutive matches.

Bayern averages 2.2 goals per game at home, while Mainz averages 1.6 goals per game away.

Probable line-ups

Bayern Munich : Urbig, Laimer, Dier, Kim, Guerreiro, Kimmich, Palhinha, Olise, Sané, Coman, Kane.

: Urbig, Laimer, Dier, Kim, Guerreiro, Kimmich, Palhinha, Olise, Sané, Coman, Kane. Mainz: Zentner, Jenz, Kor, Da Costa, Ferachnig, Amiri, Sano, Kassi, Lee, Weiper, Burkardt.

H2H

Bayern has won their last seven home matches against Mainz with an aggregate score of 37:7.

Prediction

The hosts look like clear favorites. Considering Mainz's significant decline, I don't think they have a chance to earn points. I'm betting on a Bayern victory and a total under 4.5 goals.