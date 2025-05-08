RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Bayern Munich vs Borussia Mönchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 10 May 2025

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Mönchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 10 May 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Photo: bavarianfootballworks.com/ Author unknownn
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Bundesliga Germany 10 may 2025, 12:30 Bayern Munich - Borussia Moenchengladbach
-
- : -
Germany, Munich, Allianz Arena
Borussia Moenchengladbach Borussia Moenchengladbach
As part of Matchday 33 in the German Bundesliga, Bayern Munich will take on Borussia Mönchengladbach. The clash is set for Saturday, 10 May, in Munich, with kickoff scheduled for 18:30 Central European Time. I’m offering a pick for the winner of this game.

Match preview

This Bundesliga season has been quite successful for Bayern. The Munich side hasn’t exactly played dazzling football, but the level of competition hasn’t allowed their rivals to truly challenge the German giants.

Last round, Kompany’s men needed to beat Leipzig to secure the gold medals, but a comeback wasn’t in the cards. Trailing by two goals, Bayern found the resolve to level and even take the lead, but the “Bulls” snatched a draw in the dying seconds.

It seemed the celebrations would have to wait for the next match, but Bayer had their say. The “Pharmacists” failed to win away at Freiburg and lost any hope of catching the “Reds”. As a result, Bayern celebrated yet another domestic triumph, and their star Harry Kane claimed the first trophy of his career.

This summer, the club will need significant reinforcements if they want to contend for the Champions League. This season, the team never looked like a real contender for the European crown and, unsurprisingly, were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Inter Milan.

It appears Borussia Mönchengladbach will once again miss out on European football this season. Since their successful 2020 campaign, the team hasn’t managed to qualify for any international tournaments.

Theoretically, there’s still a chance, but in addition to beating Bayern and Wolfsburg, they’d need slip-ups from Leipzig, Mainz, and Werder. Frankly, that scenario seems unrealistic, so Gladbach will likely have to settle for another mid-table finish.

Borussia have failed to win any of their last five matches, conceding a staggering 14 goals along the way. On the bright side, Germany international striker Tim Kleindienst is in solid form, having already netted 16 goals in the Bundesliga.

Overall, the Mönchengladbach side looks like a typical mid-table German team. Their attack is reliable, but defensive lapses are frequent — as evidenced by the 54 goals conceded.

Match facts

  • Bayern are unbeaten in the Bundesliga for two months.
  • At home, Kompany’s men have managed only one clean sheet in their last five matches.
  • The “both teams to score” bet has landed in each of Borussia’s last five matches.
  • Gladbach are winless in three consecutive away games.
  • Bayern average 3.1 goals per home game, while Borussia average 1.6 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Bayern Munich: Neuer, Pavlovic, Stanisic, Dier, Laimer, Kimmich, Goretzka, Sané, Olise, Gnabry, Kane.
  • Borussia Mönchengladbach: Omlin, Itakura, Scally, Ulrich, Chiarodia, Reitz, Weigl, Hack, Honorat, Steger, Kleindienst.

H2H

  • Bayern have won the last three head-to-head encounters.
  • Borussia have only managed one win in Munich in the last seven years.

Prediction

In front of their home crowd, Bayern will appear as newly crowned German champions and will surely want to celebrate in style with a win. The opposition is quite suitable for that — Borussia lack consistency and have significant defensive issues. For Harry Kane, marking his first title with a goal shouldn’t be a daunting task — he’s already scored more than enough this season. I expect an entertaining contest, and my bet is on the visitors with a +3 goal handicap.

