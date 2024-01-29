RU RU NG NG KE KE
Bayern Munich vs Baskonia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Bayern Munich vs Baskonia prediction
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
EuroLeague 30 jan 2024, 14:00 Bayern Munich - Baskonia
Munich, BMW Park
Baskonia Baskonia
Tuesday will delight basketball enthusiasts with five matchups from the regular season of the EuroLeague, one of which will feature Bayern Munich against Baskonia.

Bayern Munich

For the Bavarians, the current EuroLeague season is unfolding less than ideally. The team occupies the 15th spot in the regular championship standings with 9 victories and 13 defeats. Reversing a 3-game deficit over the course of 11 rounds is feasible, although few believe in a substantial surge by the team. In their last match, the team managed to concede defeat on their home court to the underdog ASVEL with a score of 64:76, despite being considered the favorite. The club faces no personnel losses ahead of this encounter.

Baskonia

Baskonia finds itself in a somewhat ambiguous position, having won 12 out of 23 matches, placing them in the 11th position in the EuroLeague regular championship. The team trails the eighth position only on additional indicators. In their recent encounter, the club suffered a defeat on their home court against Valencia with a score of 62:77. This mentioned loss marked the third in the last five matches of the tournament. Chiozza will miss the upcoming match due to an injury.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • The head-to-head confrontation in the first round concluded with Bayern Munich securing an away victory with a score of 76:68. The decisive factor was the last quarter, which the German club won with a 13-point difference.
  • Bayern Munich has lost 4 out of their last 5 EuroLeague matches.
  • Baskonia has won 6 out of 11 away matches in the current EuroLeague season.

Bayern Munich vs Baskonia Prediction

Even from the odds, it is evident that a challenging and unpredictable battle awaits us, with bookmakers hesitating to designate a clear favorite. While Bayern plays on their home court, their current form is less than stellar, and the level of motivation should be higher for the Spanish club. We do not anticipate a high-scoring game from both teams, hence we place our wager on the total points being under 165.5. Considering the circumstances, a slight advantage for the guests may also be worth considering.

