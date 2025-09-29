RU RU ES ES FR FR
Bayer vs PSV prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 1, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Bayer Leverkusen vs PSV Eindhoven prediction Photo: footballwhispers.com / Author unknown
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen
Champions League (Round 2) 01 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Leverkusen, BayArena
PSV Eindhoven PSV Eindhoven
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the key clashes of Matchday 2 in the 2025/26 Champions League group stage takes place on Wednesday at the BayArena in Leverkusen, where local side Bayer host PSV Eindhoven. Here’s a pick for the outcome of this encounter, offering solid chances for success.

Match preview

Under the guidance of Kasper Hjulmand, Bayer kicked off their campaign with a dramatic draw against Copenhagen (2-2), snatching a point deep into stoppage time. This result highlights the team’s fighting spirit but also exposes defensive vulnerabilities — Bayer have now conceded at least two goals in three consecutive Champions League games.

Nevertheless, the "Pharmacists" are traditionally a force at home: six wins and a draw in their last eight Champions League fixtures at the BayArena underline its fortress-like reputation. The German side also boasts a strong track record against Dutch teams — seven matches unbeaten (four wins and three draws).

PSV, in contrast, endured a rough start, falling 1-3 at home to Union. For Peter Bosz’s team, that marked a fourth defeat in five Champions League outings, and defensive woes remain chronic — nine consecutive games without a clean sheet. Still, the Dutch attack deserves respect: PSV have scored in seven straight European matches.

On the road, PSV’s struggles are even more pronounced: just one victory in 20 European away games against German opposition. Defensive lapses are a recurring theme, with at least two goals conceded in six of their last eight away fixtures. All signs point to a tough night in Leverkusen, despite the attacking firepower at their disposal.

Probable lineups

  • Bayer: Flekken – Bade, Quansah, Tapsoba – Grimaldo, Andrich, Garcia, Vasquez – Tillman, Kofan, Poku
  • PSV: Kovář – Dest, Flamingo, Obispo, Gasiorowski – Schouten, Veerman, Saibari – Bayraktarevic, Perisic, Pepi

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Bayer are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Dutch clubs.
  • PSV have conceded in nine consecutive Champions League fixtures.
  • Seven of Bayer’s last nine home Champions League matches have featured no more than two goals.

Prediction

Bayer are rock solid at home and know how to shut down games, even against attacking-minded opponents. PSV’s defensive frailties continue and positive results in Germany are rare. In these circumstances, backing a "Bayer win" at odds of 1.92 looks the optimal bet.

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores