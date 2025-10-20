Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.64 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the third round in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday at the BayArena in Leverkusen, where local side Bayer will host the reigning champions — PSG. I’m offering a bet on goal production in this clash, with strong odds of success.

Match preview

Kasper Hjulmand’s side approach this encounter still searching for their first Champions League win, having been held to draws against Copenhagen and PSV. These results have left the Germans outside the playoff zone. Moreover, their winless streak in the competition now stands at four matches.

Nonetheless, Bayer have shown consistency at home — losing just once in their last seven Champions League fixtures on their own turf. However, attacking efficiency remains a weak point: the club has scored more than once in just three of their last eleven European outings. Defense is another concern: they’ve conceded in five of their last six UCL matches.

The Parisians have started the tournament in championship fashion: thrashing Atalanta and pulling off a dramatic comeback win away to Barcelona. Luis Enrique’s men are among just six clubs with a perfect record after two rounds. PSG’s winning streak in the Champions League now stands at five matches, and they’ve scored in eight straight.

Even on the road, PSG consistently find the net: they’ve scored at least once in each of their last seven away games. The French side are comfortable away from home — six wins in their last seven Champions League away fixtures.

Probable lineups

Bayer: Mark Flekken, Loïc Badé, Robert Andrich, Edmond Tapsoba, Arthur, Álex Grimaldo, Ignacio Fernández, Aleix Garcia, Eliesse Ben Seghir, Kristjan Kofan, Ernest Poku

Mark Flekken, Loïc Badé, Robert Andrich, Edmond Tapsoba, Arthur, Álex Grimaldo, Ignacio Fernández, Aleix Garcia, Eliesse Ben Seghir, Kristjan Kofan, Ernest Poku PSG: Lucas Chevalier, Willian Pacho, Illya Zabarnyi, Nuno Mendes, Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Lee Kang-in, Bradley Barcola, Désiré Doué, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Match facts and head-to-head

In 11 of Bayer’s last 12 home Champions League matches, there have been no more than 3 goals scored.

PSG have won 6 of their last 7 away games in the competition.

PSG’s uncompromising run in the Champions League stands at 16 matches (12 wins, 4 losses).

Prediction

The two teams are in contrasting form: PSG are flying high and unbeaten, while Bayer can’t snap their winless streak. Yet at home, the Germans rarely lose by a big margin and favor a cautious approach. The French champions, meanwhile, are not as prolific away as they are at home. Taking into account the stats and the personnel situation, the smartest pick looks to be “Under 3.5 goals” at odds of 1.64.