Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 by Jan Novak

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich prediction
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen
Bundesliga Germany 10 feb 2024, 12:30 Bayer Leverkusen - Bayern Munich
Germany, Leverkusen, BayArena
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
In the 21st round of the German Bundesliga, there will be a match between Bayer and Bayern. The meeting will take place in Leverkusen on Saturday, February 10th. The game is scheduled to start at 18:30 Central European Time.

Bayer Leverkusen

Under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, the "Pharmacists" can definitely mark this season as successful. The team plays an attractive attacking football and has not suffered any defeats in this campaign so far. Bayer has already played 30 matches in all competitions, winning only four of them. In recent matches, victories have been hard to come by for the team, and there is no doubt that the upcoming game against Bayern will be of great importance in the title race.

Bayern Munich

Some may argue that Bayern doesn't look like the usual dominating machine in the Bundesliga under Thomas Tuchel. To some extent, this statement may be agreed upon, but this season, the Munich team has been steadily collecting points and is not leading the table only because of Bayer's excellent form. Currently, there are only two points between the teams in the table, meaning the winner of this clash will likely become the sole leader of the Bundesliga after the 21st round.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

  • Bayer has not conceded in their last three home matches in the Bundesliga.
  • Conversely, Bayern has conceded in all three of their recent away games.
  • The first-round match in Munich ended in a hard-fought draw of 2-2.

Bayer Leverkusen - Bayern Munich Prediction

Bookmakers consider the teams to be evenly matched and struggle to give preference to either. I believe we can expect an attacking game and will bet on over 3 total goals.

Sport Predictions
