Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 26, 2025

In the 31st round of the German Bundesliga, Bayer will face Augsburg. The match will take place in Leverkusen on Saturday, April 26. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:30 Central European Time. I suggest a bet on the winner of this game.

Match Preview

Bayer is defending the German championship title and still harbors hopes of repeating last year's success. The "Pharmacists" have slim chances, as it all depends on Bayern, who are eight points ahead of Xabi Alonso's team.

On the other hand, Bayer is already secure in second place and will definitely play in the Champions League next year. The main question for Leverkusen fans is who will lead the team in the summer, as Xabi Alonso is persistently linked to Real Madrid.

A few years ago, Augsburg fought twice in a row for survival and was on the brink of relegation. Last season, the team managed to stabilize in mid-table, and this campaign their results look even better.

Augsburg is in tenth position and is the most amicable team in the league. Their low scoring stands out, as 33 goals scored cannot be considered a solid result. However, they are only four points behind sixth place, so the end of the season promises to be interesting.

Match Facts

Bayer has won only one home match out of the last six.

Augsburg has not lost an away game in the Bundesliga in 2025.

Bayer scores an average of 0.6 goals per game at home, while Augsburg scores an average of 1.4 goals per game away.

Probable Lineups

Bayer Leverkusen : Hradecky, Tapsoba, Tah, Incapié, Frimpong, Grimaldo, Xhaka, Andrich, Wirtz, Schick, Boniface.

: Hradecky, Tapsoba, Tah, Incapié, Frimpong, Grimaldo, Xhaka, Andrich, Wirtz, Schick, Boniface. Augsburg: Damen, Zezinger, Matsima, Gauweleu, Giannoulis, Wolf, Jakic, Onyeka, Claude-Maurice, Kemur, Essende.

H2H

Bayer has won the last three head-to-head matches against Augsburg.

Prediction

Bayer must win this match and break their losing streak. I believe the hosts will put in maximum effort and achieve a victory with a handicap of -1 goal.