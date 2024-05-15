RU RU
Main Predictions Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg prediction and betting tips - May 18, 2024

Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg prediction and betting tips - May 18, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg prediction DAZN
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen
Bundesliga Germany 18 may 2024, 09:30 Bayer Leverkusen - Augsburg
-
- : -
Germany, Leverkusen, BayArena
Augsburg Augsburg
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On Saturday, May 18, in the final match of the 34th round of the Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen will face Augsburg in Leverkusen. The match will kick off at 15:30 Central European Time. The match predictions and bets for this encounter have been prepared by the DailySports analytics team.

Bayer Leverkusen

Never before in Bundesliga history has any team managed to go through an entire season undefeated. Bayer, in 33 matches, has only drawn 6 times and secured 27 victories, with its incredible unbeaten streak spanning 50 matches across all competitions. Clearly, the team led by Habi Alonso, which clinched the German championship for the first time in history in the 29th round, aims to remain invincible.

In the previous Bundesliga round, Bayer secured a resounding 5-0 victory away against Bochum, dominating the match for the most part. Prior to that, Bayer also netted 5 goals in a match, triumphing over Eintracht 5-1.

The game against Augsburg will serve as Bayer's final preparation for two finals. On May 22, Leverkusen will compete for the Europa League trophy against Atalanta, and on May 25, they will face Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final.

Augsburg

Augsburg is approaching the end of the season in a respectable tenth place. This team was initially expected to fight for survival, and early in the season, Augsburg was in the relegation zone, but later, they improved their results and were even among the contenders for European qualification a few rounds back.

In the last 4 matches, Augsburg failed to earn a single point, conceding 12 goals while scoring only 3. However, their opponents were formidable: Eintracht (1-3), Werder (0-3), Borussia Dortmund (1-5), and Stuttgart (0-1).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the 17th round of this season, Bayer narrowly defeated Augsburg 1-0.
  • In the 27 matches in history between these clubs, Augsburg has only managed 2 victories. Both of these wins came in the previous season. Bayer has triumphed 18 times.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg prediction

Bayer is in incredible form, impressively showcasing attacking prowess even with an experimental lineup. My bet is over 3.5 total goals.

Prediction on game Total over 3.5
Odds: 1.63

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
