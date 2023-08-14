Prediction on game W2(-1) Odds: 2.33 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On August 17, Városi Stadion (Mezőkövesdi) will host the second leg of the 1/2 finals of the Europa League Qualification, in which BATE will compete with Sheriff. The battle will start at 20:00 CET.

BATE



The club, by and large, gave only 1 good segment in the current season. Having returned, by accident, to the Champions League qualification (due to the 3rd place in the previous Vysshaya Liga of Belarus, which happened thanks to the punishment of both Shakhtyor Soligorsk and Energetik-BGU for the fixed matches), “the BATEnians” were able to knock out the first opponent, Partizani (they beat it with a 2-0 score after a 1-1 draw in Albania), there. Still, then Alsheuski’s wards “crashed” into Aris from Limassol, and Shpilevsky’s guys defeated them twice: 6-2 and 5-3. Moreover, having already moved to the Europa League, the Belarusian club shows almost nothing special there. Bane scored, but that was a typical goal of prestige. If such a term can be used when the opponent brought the game to a devastating 5-1 result in the very end.

Sheriff



The team was able not to repeat the fate of BATE, which not so long ago dominated in Belarusian football and then was “blown” away. “The Yellow and Blacks” show themselves well at the inner arena, continuing to “churn” out the titles there. Moreover, Vernydub managed to take the club from Tiraspol in 2021, for the first time in its history, to the main round of the Champions League. And it even, having won the battles against Shakhtar and Real Madrid there, confidently took the 3rd place in the quartet. Still, it was not possible to repeat that success either in 2022 or this summer. This time, the Moldavian team coped with the first opponent in the league qualification, Farul, in extra time, but the state of things in the confrontation with Maccabi was completely different: a 1-0 score in Tiraspol was followed by a limp defeat in the stoppage time in Haifa. At the same time, “the Wasps” easily “ate” “the BATEnians” at the home arena – a 5-1 victory, which is characterized by the doubles scored by Ankeye and Yansane (Momo, by the way, had begun to make a football name in Belarusian football, in Isloch). It is reasonable to mention that Badolo also “sang” his solo: a goal and 3 assists.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Sheriff has levelled the statistics now. It won the Commonwealth Cup in 2007, but BATE was stronger twice in the Europa League in 2010.

Predictions



Bookmakers do not believe that the Belarusian club will succeed, even in the so-called “slamming the door”. It demonstrated weakness already in the confrontation with Aris – thus, it makes sense to think about the bet on the Moldovan team with “a -1 goal handicap” (odd: 2.33).

