On July 18, Városi Stadion (Mezőkövesdi) will host the second leg of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which BATE will compete with Partizani. The battle will start at 20:00 CET.

BATE


The team has been losing ground lately. There were the times (and quite recently), when the undisputed flagship of Belarusian football fell back to the second place and the previous season ended in the 3rd position in the final table. Nowadays, by the way, the club from Borisov is even lower, lagging behind not only a couple of leaders, Neman and Dinamo Minsk, but also Torpedo-BelAZ in the Vysshaya Liga (and it is reasonable to mention that Shakhtyor Soligorsk was fined). It was the punishment of “the Miners” from Energetik-BGU for contractual matches that allowed returning to the Champions League qualification. There, Alsheuski’s wards, by the way, successfully proved the level of their performance. They even opened the score in Albania, but then the team allowed the hosts to achieve, at least, a draw.

Partisani


The club may well be considered the flagship of local football. A year after its foundation, in 1947, it became the champion of Albania for the first time. Speaking about the spring, it issued the 17th such a title, having regained the golden medals after a 4-year pause. The thing that almost never happened to this team was to demonstrate something at the international arena – the Balkan Cup, which is quite authoritative in its time, but still regional, is not taken into account. The possibility to overcome the very first opponent is considered a success. Nevertheless, 5 previous starts gave a positive result only once; by the way, that was a confrontation with another representative of the post-Soviet region, Sfîntul from Moldova. The home struggle with the Belarusian club, which had got a lot of troubles, was almost close to result in the failure – the score was equalized only in the 66th minute of the game.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The repeatedly mentioned draw was the first duel for the higher mentioned opponents.

Predictions


Bookmakers give the preference to more experienced “BATEnians”. Of course, they are only the nominal hosts, but definitely stronger and more experienced. Thus, we recommend betting on the victory of the Belarusian team with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.79).

