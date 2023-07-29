Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.98 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On August 1, Városi Stadion (Mezőkövesd) will host the second leg of the 1/4 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which BATE will compete with Aris Limassol. The battle will start at 20:00 CET.

BATE



The club returned to the Champions League, but not because of the own progress. The gradual loss of positions at the inner arena by the team, which by inertia is perceived as the local football flagship, continues. Once “churning out” the championship titles, “the BATEnians”, after a pair of the 2nd places in 2022, finished in the 3rd position, which happened for the first time since 2001. Moreover, now, when a number of competitors have weakened due to scandals, the representative of Borisov, seriously lagging behind the leaders, is only in the 4th one. Still, due to the fact that both Shakhtyor Soligorsk and Energetik-BGU had been simultaneously convicted of organizing match-fixing, Alsheuski’s wards received a ticket to the qualification. Being already there, they showed that a certain class remained – it was enough for a worthy overcoming Partizani (a 1-1 draw in Albania and a 2-0 success in Hungary, where they hosted the opponent). And what has happened to the team in Cyprus?

Aris Limassol



The team just couldn’t achieve someone else. The project, whose long-awaited progress (the club was created back in 1930) is based on the “Belarusian participation”, debuts in the Champions League. First, there was a new owner, Fedorov. Then, he brought a countryman, Shpilevsky. The young mentor had a reputation of a promising specialist, but with conflicting achievements. As a result, the coach brought “the Light Brigade” to the European tournament for the first time already at the end of 2021/2022 – that was the Conference League. And the next season, including due to the successful faith in Kokorin (the striker, who had arrived from Italy, reminded of himself with goals, becoming the top scorer), the team also issued a historical, first championship trophy. The higher mentioned result brought not only the title, but it also made it possible to debut in the qualification of the main international tournament. The match in Cyprus became a fiery one: 3 goals in each of the halves and a final 6-2 score.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The clubs played against each other for the first time in Limassol.

Predictions



Both opponents can play for their own pleasure.


