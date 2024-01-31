RU RU NG NG KE KE
Main Predictions Baskonia vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024

Baskonia vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Baskonia vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction
Baskonia Baskonia
EuroLeague 01 feb 2024, 13:30 Baskonia - Maccabi Tel Aviv
Vitoria-Gasteiz, Fernando Buesa Arena
Maccabi Tel Aviv Maccabi Tel Aviv
Prediction on game W2(+6)
Odds: 1.58
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

As part of the 25th round of the EuroLeague basketball, a match between Baskonia and Maccabi will take place on Thursday, February 1. The game is scheduled to start at 20:30 Central European Time.

Baskonia

Baskonia cannot boast impressive results in the current EuroLeague season. The team has won 12 times and suffered the same number of defeats in 24 matches this season. Such results place them only in 11th position in the league table. However, the team performs better on their home court. After 20 games played, Baskonia has secured 12 victories, placing them sixth in the championship's standings.

Maccabi Tel Aviv

The results of the Israeli team in the current EuroLeague season look quite stable. While their game cannot be considered a failure, Maccabi is not a clear contender for a top-6 spot. On their home court, the team has only secured four victories, but they have played only seven games. Despite the low number of matches, the results still look modest.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Baskonia has lost only one of the last four matches on their home court.
  • Maccabi has lost four consecutive away matches in the EuroLeague.
  • In the first-round match, the Israelis secured a victory over Baskonia with a score of 89:81.

Baskonia vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction

The Spanish team appears to be the favorite on paper; however, the Israelis will come with the aim of breaking their unsuccessful streak. I will place a bet on the victory of the guests with a +6 handicap.

Prediction on game W2(+6)
Odds: 1.58
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
