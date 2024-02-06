RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Baskonia vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024

Baskonia vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Baskonia vs ASVEL prediction
Baskonia Baskonia
Euroleague 08 feb 2024, 13:30 Baskonia - ASVEL
Vitoria-Gasteiz, Fernando Buesa Arena
ASVEL ASVEL
In the 26th round of the EuroLeague regular season, Baskonia will compete at home against ASVEL. The match prognosis for these teams has been prepared by the analysts at Dailysports.

Baskonia

Baskonia is engaged in the struggle for a playoff berth in the EuroLeague and currently holds the ninth position with 13 victories in 25 matches. The Spanish squad has triumphed in three of its last five encounters, with a notable 92-82 victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv in the previous game. However, in the Spanish championship, Baskonia's fortunes are not as favorable, currently residing outside the playoff zone in the ninth position, a result deemed inappropriate for such a prestigious club.

ASVEL

Conversely, the French team has no chance of breaking into the playoffs. Lyon has secured only 5 wins out of 25 matches, occupying the penultimate position. Below them lies Alba, trailing on additional metrics. In the previous EuroLeague round, Lyon succumbed to Real Madrid (79-86), followed by another defeat in the French championship, where they currently hold the third position, losing to Monaco (71-89).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In November, Baskonia prevailed over ASVEL with a score of 88-81.
  • Overall, these teams have faced each other nine times, with Baskonia securing 5 victories and ASVEL winning 4 games.
  • Baskonia has emerged victorious in 7 out of 13 home matches in the EuroLeague this season.

Match prediction Baskonia vs. ASVEL

Baskonia appears to be the clear favorite, and we anticipate them surpassing the 90-point mark in this match. Our prediction is that the teams will collectively score more than 160 points in this encounter.

Prediction on game Total over 160.5
Odds: 1.52

