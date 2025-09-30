Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.54 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 2, 2025, in the second round of the Europa League group stage, Basel will host Stuttgart at home. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the best bet on team scoring for this matchup.

Basel

Basel returns to the international stage after a triumphant last season, where the team secured a golden double—winning both the Swiss championship and the domestic cup. However, their Champions League campaign fell short: the Swiss side lost to Copenhagen in the qualifiers and was forced to continue their journey in the Europa League.

The start of the group stage was also disappointing—a 1-2 away defeat to Freiburg. Things haven’t been much better in other competitions either: Basel is winless in three consecutive matches, including a 1-2 home loss to Luzern in their most recent league outing, and a hard-fought Swiss Cup progression on penalties against a lower-division side. In the Super League standings, Basel currently sits fifth, but trails the leader by just three points.

Home form is also a concern—Basel has failed to deliver a win in their last two matches at St. Jakob-Park. As for head-to-head history with Stuttgart, you have to go way back: their last official encounter dates all the way back to 1978 in the UEFA Cup, where the Germans came out on top.

Stuttgart

Stuttgart found themselves in the Europa League after a challenging last season, finishing only ninth in the Bundesliga. However, their DFB-Pokal Cup triumph earned them a spot in European competition and a chance to make a fresh statement on the continental stage. While last year the club played in the Champions League, this season they’ll battle in Europe’s second-tier tournament.

The new season started shakily: a Super Cup defeat to Bayern and an opening Bundesliga loss to Union Berlin. But Stuttgart has picked up momentum in recent games—securing two Bundesliga wins over St. Pauli and Cologne, and making a successful Europa League group stage debut with a 2-1 home victory against Celta Vigo.

Head-to-head history favors the Germans: the two teams have met four times, and every match—both friendlies and competitive—ended in a Stuttgart win.

Probable line-ups

Basel: Salvi, Rüegg, Barisic, Adjetey, Schmid, Leroy, Metinho, Shaqiri, Salah, Junior Ze, Ajeti.

Stuttgart: Nübel, Mittelstädt, Chabot, Hendrix, Assignon, El Khannouss, Stiller, Andres, Leweling, Bouanani, Demirović.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

Basel haven’t won in 5 of their last 7 matches.

Three of Basel’s last four matches ended with over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in Basel’s last four matches.

Basel conceded first in 4 of their last 6 matches.

Stuttgart have won 5 of their last 6 matches.

Nine of Stuttgart’s last ten away games ended with over 2.5 goals.

Both teams scored in 4 of Stuttgart’s last 5 matches.

Stuttgart scored first in 5 of their last 6 matches.

Basel vs Stuttgart match prediction

Basel comes into this clash in a tough spot, winless in three straight games. Stuttgart, on the other hand, is on a roll with three consecutive victories and growing in confidence. Both sides favor attacking football, but defensive frailties suggest we’re in for an open, high-scoring affair with goals at both ends. My pick for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.54.