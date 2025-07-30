RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Başakşehir vs Cherno More: can the Turks hold on to their advantage after the first leg?

Başakşehir vs Cherno More: can the Turks hold on to their advantage after the first leg?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Istanbul Basaksehir vs Cherno More Varna prediction Photo: https://x.com/ibfk2014
Istanbul Basaksehir
31 july 2025, 13:45
- : -
International, Istanbul, Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu
Cherno More Varna
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Istanbul Basaksehir
Odds: 1.5
On Thursday, July 31, Başakşehir will host Bulgarian side Cherno More on their home turf. The opening whistle is set for 19:45 Central European Time. Here’s my betting preview for this match.

Başakşehir vs Cherno More: match preview

The Turkish club comes into this tie as the clear favorite, and they lived up to that billing in the first leg. Başakşehir secured a narrow 1-0 victory, netting the only goal of the game in the 52nd minute. On home soil, they look even more convincing.

So far, Başakşehir haven’t played any official matches this season, except for their clash with Cherno More. Leading up to that, they tuned up with a series of friendlies, winning twice and drawing once. The new Turkish Super Lig campaign kicks off in just a week, on August 10. But before that, there’s this decisive return leg against the Bulgarians.

Unlike Başakşehir, Cherno More have already kicked off their season in the Bulgarian First League. They’ve played two matches—drawing one and defeating Botev Plovdiv 2-1. Their European journey is just getting started, but it might well end on Thursday: the Turkish side are objectively stronger both in terms of squad and quality of play, and the home advantage should only tip the scales further in their favor.

The winner of the Başakşehir vs Cherno More tie will go on to face the victor of the Viking vs Koper duel. But with the Norwegians thrashing their opponents 7-0 in the first leg, it’s almost certain that the Turks will meet Viking next.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Başakşehir won the first leg 1-0.
  • The Turkish club is on a three-game winning streak and unbeaten in their last four matches.
  • Cherno More have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four outings.
  • This will be just the second-ever meeting between these two teams.

Probable lineups

  • Başakşehir: Sengezer; Operi, Ba, Duarte, Bulut; Crespo, Ozdemir, Sahiner; Brnic, da Costa, Sari
  • Cherno More: Iliev; Panov, Drobarov, Atanasov, Donchev; Panayotov, Teles; Zlatev, Chandarov, W.J.; Sidney

Prediction

The Turkish side are the undisputed favorites here, and in my view, they’ll calmly see things through at home and book their place in the next round. My tip: a Başakşehir win at odds of 1.5.

