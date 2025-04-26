Barracas Central vs Union Santa Fe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.6 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

One of the matches of the 15th round of the Argentine Championship will be played on Monday at the "Fabián Tapia" stadium, where the local Barracas Central will host Unión Santa Fe. I propose a bet on the outcome of this clash with good chances of success.

Match preview

Barracas Central continues to stay among the top eight teams, having collected 20 points over 14 rounds—a respectable achievement. With five wins, as many draws, and only four losses, the team is confidently moving forward, but the recent heavy defeat to Argentinos Juniors (0-3) has exposed some cracks in their defense.

In attack, Jonathan Candia carries the burden, having already scored five goals in 13 matches. However, the "Barracas" attack has clearly slowed down: only three accurate shots in the last five rounds, indicating a decline in creativity in the final third. At the back, things aren’t looking great either—seven goals conceded over the same period turn their defense into a high-risk zone.

The team from Santa Fe continues to cling to the middle of the table, having gathered 13 points after 14 rounds—a result clearly below expectations. Three wins, four draws, and seven losses speak for themselves: the club's ambitions and reality are currently on different paths. In the last round, "Unión" met "Newell’s Old Boys" at home and ended in a 1-1 draw, despite opening the scoring.

All attention in attack is focused on Lucas Verde, who with three goals in 13 matches remains the only bright spot in the forward line. An average of 0.6 goals per game explains their place in the standings. Over the last five rounds, the team has scored and conceded just three times, which only highlights the lack of progress in their game.

Probable lineups

Barracas Central : Ledesma, Insúa, Barragán, Tobio, Japppert, Mater, Duarte, Tapia, Milos, Ruiz, Candia

: Ledesma, Insúa, Barragán, Tobio, Japppert, Mater, Duarte, Tapia, Milos, Ruiz, Candia Unión Santa Fe: Tagliaamonte, Pitton, Faciendini, Martinez, Luduena, Vargas, Palacios, Profini, Pitton, Domina, Gamba

Match facts and head-to-head

Unión has beaten their opponent in two of the last four matches, losing once

The "Both teams to score" bet played out in two of the four encounters

The "Total over 2.5" bet played out in one of the four matches

Prediction

Bookmakers favor Barracas Central, offering odds for a home win at 2.19. We believe that Barracas, being higher in the standings, has more chances to win, and our bet is "Barracas Central to win with a handicap (0)" at odds of 1.60.