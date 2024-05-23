RU RU
Barcelona Women vs Lyon Women prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Dillan George
Women's Champions League 25 may 2024, 12:00 Barcelona - Lyon
On Saturday, May 25, we will discover the winners of the UEFA Women's Champions League for the 2024/25 season. At San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, the women's team of Barcelona will face Lyon. The match will commence at 18:00 Central European Time. Analysts from Dailysports have prepared a forecast and betting tips for this eagerly awaited showdown.

Barcelona Women

Barcelona's women's team has had an almost flawless season. In the Primera Division, they have been unparalleled throughout the campaign, displaying remarkable dominance in Spain. Out of 28 matches, they secured 27 victories and were held to a draw just once, on February 14 against Levante.

Additionally, Barcelona's women convincingly won the Copa de la Reina, demolishing Real Sociedad 8-0 in the final.

In the UEFA Women's Champions League, Barcelona surprisingly lost the first leg of the semifinal against Chelsea 0-1, but they bounced back with a 2-0 away win to secure their spot in the final. In the quarterfinals, they overcame Norwegian side Brann.

Lyon Women

Like Barcelona, Lyon's women dominated their domestic league. In 22 regular season matches of the French Championship, Lyon secured 20 victories, drew once, and suffered a single defeat against Bordeaux (1-2) in the final round while fielding an experimental lineup. In the playoffs, Lyon crushed Reims 6-0 in the semifinals and defeated PSG 2-1 in the decisive match.

However, in the French Cup, Lyon's women unexpectedly lost in the final to Fleury 91. Their opponents executed a well-organized defensive strategy, forcing the match to penalties, which they subsequently won.

In the semifinals of the Champions League, Lyon once again faced PSG, winning both legs 3-2 and 2-1. Prior to this, Lyon easily dispatched Benfica.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • Barcelona are the reigning champions of the UEFA Women's Champions League, having defeated Wolfsburg 3-2 in last year's final.
  • Barcelona's women's team has won the Champions League twice in total.
  • Lyon holds the record for the most Women's Champions League titles, with eight victories, the most recent being in 2022.
  • This match will be the fifth meeting between these two teams, with Lyon having won all previous four encounters.

Barcelona Women vs Lyon Women prediction

I anticipate a thrilling final with plenty of scoring opportunities. My prediction is over 2.5 goals.

