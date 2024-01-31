Barcelona vs Virtus Bologna prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-5,5) Odds: 1.62 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

We present to you the prediction for the Barcelona vs. Virtus Bologna match, where the opponents will face each other in the regular season of the EuroLeague.

Barcelona

The Catalans are having a decent season, currently occupying the second position in the EuroLeague, even though their upcoming opponent has an equal winning percentage. In their last encounter, Barcelona suffered a defeat against Olimpia Milano with a score of 70-74, marking their second consecutive loss. In the Spanish championship, the team holds the third position, a comfortable position heading into the playoffs. Kaisedo and Abrines will miss the upcoming match due to injuries.

Virtus Bologna

The Italian club is performing better than many anticipated, currently standing in the third position in the league table. With 15 victories and 8 defeats, they should have no issues securing a playoff spot. In their recent game, Virtus Bologna lost to Fenerbahce on the road with a score of 75-88. This mentioned loss was their third in the last four matchups. On their home court, the club is in the third position, trailing the leader by just one victory. Injuries will prevent players such as Kekok, Dobrich, and Shengelia from taking the court.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

Virtus Bologna managed to secure a home victory with a score of 80-75 in the first-round encounter.

Barcelona has won 11 out of 12 EuroLeague matches on their home court.

Virtus Bologna has lost their last three away games in the tournament.

Barcelona vs Virtus Bologna Prediction

An exciting battle between direct competitors for the second spot awaits us. Barcelona is considered the favorite, and we agree, given the home-court advantage and the Catalans' need to break their unpleasant streak in the EuroLeague. We propose placing a wager on Barcelona's victory with a handicap of -5.5 points.