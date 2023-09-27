Barcelona vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023

Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 1.55 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Barcelona will compete with Sevilla at the home arena as part of the 7th round of the Spanish La Liga. The match will take place at Estadio Olímpico on September 29. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Barcelona



Barca is the current champions of Spain. Xavi’s team also looks very solid at the beginning of the new season. It got off to a great start in the championship, where it shares the 1st place with its neighbour from Girona, and in the Champions League – there happened a crushing victory in the battle against Antwerp.

The club was joined by several interesting performers before the current draw. This primarily concerns Ilkay Gundogan and Joao Felix. The German footballer arrived as a free agent from Manchester City and Felix was loaned until the end of the season from Atletico Madrid.

The team is quite capable of defending the La Liga title, but it will be quite difficult to do it.

Sevilla



The fans are clearly expecting improved results after the failure in the previous La Liga. Jose Luis Mendilibar’s wards will meet a tough job ahead of them. It is difficult for the club to gain the points in the inner championship, moreover, the further performance in the Champions League burdens the team.

Speaking about the championship, Sevilla is gradually coming to its senses after 3 defeats at the very start of the tournament. The team has already escaped the relegation zone. “Los Nervionenses” have got 7 points and a match against Atletico Madrid, which was postponed due to heavy rainfall, in reserve.

One way or another, Sevilla is slowly “climbing” the tournament ladder. As for the previous La Liga confrontation, Mendilibar’s team left no chance for Almeria – 5-1.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Barcelona ended its run of 6 wins in all competitions on Tuesday when it failed to beat Mallorca in the away struggle. “The Catalans” have not lost at the home arena since May.

Sevilla has not won in 4 away matches of the La Liga in a row.

Sevilla has not defeated Barcelona in the championship since 2015, moreover, the last away success dates back to 2010.

Barcelona won 3 previous head-to-head matches without conceding a single goal.

Prediction



I think that the following battle will not be an exception. Barcelona must confidently beat the guests. A bet on the hosts to win with “a -1 goal handicap” looks pretty attractive.

