Barcelona vs Real Sociedad: Can Barcelona secure another convincing victory?

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad: Can Barcelona secure another convincing victory?

Miguel Solomons
Barcelona vs Real Sociedad prediction Getty Images
Barcelona Barcelona
LaLiga Spain (Round 7) 28 sep 2025, 12:30
- : -
Spain, Barcelona, Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys
Real Sociedad Real Sociedad
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Barcelona Total over 2
Odds: 1.42
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

In the seventh round of Spain's La Liga, Barcelona will face off against Real Sociedad. The match is set for Sunday, September 28, kicking off at 18:30 Central European Time. I present my betting preview for this clash.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad: Match preview

Barcelona are the reigning La Liga champions and are determined to defend their crown this season. The start has been quite successful: two wins in the opening rounds, followed by a draw against Rayo Vallecano, and then another string of victories. They demolished Valencia 6-0, eased past Getafe 3-0, and overcame Real Oviedo 3-1 in their last outing. As a result, the Catalans have 16 points, trailing the league leader by just two. Notably, Barcelona boast the best attack in the league with 19 goals scored. Additionally, they kicked off their UEFA Champions League campaign with a 2-1 win over Newcastle.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are far from their best form. Last season, they finished 11th, and this campaign has started even worse. Two draws at the start were followed by three straight defeats: 0-1 to Oviedo, 1-2 to Real Madrid, and 1-3 to Betis. Only in the most recent round did the Basques claim their first victory, edging out Mallorca 1-0. Thus, after six rounds, Sociedad have just five points and sit 16th in the table.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Barcelona are unbeaten since May 2025, riding a four-match winning streak.
  • Sociedad have won just one of their last ten matches.
  • Real Sociedad have failed to keep a clean sheet in six consecutive games.
  • Barcelona have scored at least once in every match since December 2024.
  • Currently, Barcelona have the most prolific attack in La Liga with 19 goals.
  • In their last head-to-head, Barcelona thrashed Sociedad 4-0.

Probable lineups

  • Barcelona: Szczęsny; Koundé, Eric García, Araújo, Martin; De Jong, Casado; Ferran Torres, Olmo, Rashford; Lewandowski
  • Real Sociedad: Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Ćaleta-Car, Gomez; Kubo, Mendez, Gorosabel, Soler, Barrenetxea; Oyarzabal

Prediction

Barcelona are in fantastic form, even though they are dealing with some injury issues. Still, this is unlikely to prevent them from taking all three points. My pick: Barcelona individual total over 2 goals at odds of 1.42.

