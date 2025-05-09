Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 11, 2025

Prediction on game W2(+1) Odds: 1.53 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

As part of Matchday 35 in La Liga, Barcelona will face Real Madrid in a high-stakes encounter. The match is set for Sunday, May 11, with kickoff scheduled at 16:15 Central European Time. I’m offering my pick for the winner of this blockbuster clash.

Match preview

Barcelona’s dreams of a treble were shattered by Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinals. The Spanish side looked like the favorites but stumbled in thrilling battles, now forced to focus solely on domestic glory.

After the loss in Milan, where the Catalans were defeated in extra time, Flick lamented the refereeing, but Barcelona's play was far from perfect. Interestingly, in both legs, the Blaugrana conceded twice before halftime. They managed to fight back both times, but ultimately the outcome went against them.

Robert Lewandowski has returned from injury and continues to lead the La Liga scoring charts, which is certainly a boost ahead of the clash with Real. Barcelona also have the stats on their side: Flick has yet to lose an El Clásico.

During preseason, Barça defeated Real in the USA, then humiliated their main rivals at the Bernabéu, crushed them in the Supercup, and finally snatched a dramatic win in extra time in the Copa del Rey final.

With four rounds remaining, Real Madrid trail their main rivals by four points in the La Liga standings. This El Clásico is pivotal in the title race — only a win will do for Los Blancos.

If Real triumph, they’ll still have a chance to salvage a season that’s been far from ideal. It’s already all but certain that the club will start the next campaign with a new manager, as Carlo Ancelotti is set to take over the Brazil national team immediately after the season ends.

Xabi Alonso’s arrival is seen as a matter of time, and with high probability, he’ll lead the team at the Club World Cup. This summer, the Madrid giants aim to strengthen their backline and have reportedly reached an agreement with Liverpool’s right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold as a free agent.

In addition, the team needs reinforcements in central defense, as a string of injuries to key defenders has severely weakened them down the stretch. Only Asensio remains fit, with midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni forced to partner him in defense.

Match facts

Barcelona haven’t lost at home since December 21 of last year.

The Catalans have scored at least two goals in each of their last four matches.

Real have won four La Liga games in a row.

In their last eight away matches, Real have scored more than one goal just once.

Barcelona average 2.5 goals per home game, while Real average 1.6 goals per away match.

Probable lineups

Barcelona : Szczęsny, Garcia, Cubarsí, Martínez, Martin, De Jong, Pedri, Gavi, Raphinha, Yamal, Lewandowski.

: Szczęsny, Garcia, Cubarsí, Martínez, Martin, De Jong, Pedri, Gavi, Raphinha, Yamal, Lewandowski. Real Madrid: Courtois, Garcia, Asensio, Tchouaméni, Vázquez, Valverde, Ceballos, Bellingham, Modrić, Vinícius, Mbappé.

H2H

Real Madrid have won their last two matches at Barcelona’s ground.

At least three goals have been scored in the last eight head-to-head meetings between these teams.

Prediction

The bookmakers see Barcelona as the favorites in this showdown, but Real Madrid have no margin for error. Expect a spectacular battle, with the winner impossible to predict. Both teams are dealing with personnel issues, giving both managers plenty to ponder. Still, judging by recent high-scoring encounters, fans can expect another entertaining match. Real’s motivation will be sky-high, making a bet on the visitors with a +1 handicap look like solid value.