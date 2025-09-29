Prediction on game Total over 3.0 Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the marquee fixtures of Matchday 2 in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Wednesday at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, where Barcelona host PSG. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with strong odds for success.

Match preview

Barcelona kicked off their campaign with a crucial 2-1 win over Newcastle, powered by a decisive Rashford brace. For Hansi Flick’s side, it was not only their first Champions League victory in four games, but also the first recent match in which the Catalans conceded fewer than three goals.

However, defensive frailties remain a concern: in their last 10 Champions League outings, Barça have only managed two clean sheets. Their attacking form, though, is on another level: the team has scored in 21 consecutive UCL matches, and has netted at least twice in five of their last six games. On home soil, the Spaniards are equally convincing — five wins and two draws in their last seven encounters.

PSG began their campaign in spectacular fashion, demolishing Atalanta 4-0 and showcasing the attacking flair synonymous with Luis Enrique’s side. The Parisians have won six of their last seven Champions League matches, scoring at least twice in five of those six. In 2025 alone, they’ve already racked up over 130 goals — an impressive tally even among Europe’s elite.

PSG’s away form is also solid: five wins from their last six UCL road games, and they rarely concede more than once. But the history with Barcelona tells a different story: in their last five head-to-heads, PSG have conceded 12 goals — and scored the same amount in reply. That sets the stage for another thrilling, high-scoring encounter.

Probable line-ups

Barcelona : Szczęsny – Koundé, Cubarsí, Araújo – Martin, Pedri, Olmo, De Jong – Rashford, Lewandowski, Torres

: Szczęsny – Koundé, Cubarsí, Araújo – Martin, Pedri, Olmo, De Jong – Rashford, Lewandowski, Torres PSG: Chevalier – Pacho, Zabarnyi, Mendes, Hakimi – Ruiz, Lee Kang-in, Meulu – Barcola, Ramos, Mbaye

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five meetings between Barcelona and PSG, both teams have scored 12 goals each.

Barça have scored in 21 consecutive Champions League matches.

The Parisians have won six of their last seven UCL games.

Prediction

Both teams are known for their attacking football, and Barcelona’s defensive absences only increase the chances of a high-octane affair. PSG have been incredibly prolific this season, but the Catalans are just as reliable at home, regularly scoring at least twice. Everything points to a goal-filled match. Our bet: Over 3.0 total goals at odds of 1.60.