RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Barcelona vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 1, 2025

Barcelona vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 1, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
Barcelona Barcelona
Champions League (Round 2) 01 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Barcelona, Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3.0
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the marquee fixtures of Matchday 2 in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Wednesday at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, where Barcelona host PSG. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with strong odds for success.

Match preview

Barcelona kicked off their campaign with a crucial 2-1 win over Newcastle, powered by a decisive Rashford brace. For Hansi Flick’s side, it was not only their first Champions League victory in four games, but also the first recent match in which the Catalans conceded fewer than three goals.

However, defensive frailties remain a concern: in their last 10 Champions League outings, Barça have only managed two clean sheets. Their attacking form, though, is on another level: the team has scored in 21 consecutive UCL matches, and has netted at least twice in five of their last six games. On home soil, the Spaniards are equally convincing — five wins and two draws in their last seven encounters.

PSG began their campaign in spectacular fashion, demolishing Atalanta 4-0 and showcasing the attacking flair synonymous with Luis Enrique’s side. The Parisians have won six of their last seven Champions League matches, scoring at least twice in five of those six. In 2025 alone, they’ve already racked up over 130 goals — an impressive tally even among Europe’s elite.

PSG’s away form is also solid: five wins from their last six UCL road games, and they rarely concede more than once. But the history with Barcelona tells a different story: in their last five head-to-heads, PSG have conceded 12 goals — and scored the same amount in reply. That sets the stage for another thrilling, high-scoring encounter.

Probable line-ups

  • Barcelona: Szczęsny – Koundé, Cubarsí, Araújo – Martin, Pedri, Olmo, De Jong – Rashford, Lewandowski, Torres
  • PSG: Chevalier – Pacho, Zabarnyi, Mendes, Hakimi – Ruiz, Lee Kang-in, Meulu – Barcola, Ramos, Mbaye

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last five meetings between Barcelona and PSG, both teams have scored 12 goals each.
  • Barça have scored in 21 consecutive Champions League matches.
  • The Parisians have won six of their last seven UCL games.

Prediction

Both teams are known for their attacking football, and Barcelona’s defensive absences only increase the chances of a high-octane affair. PSG have been incredibly prolific this season, but the Catalans are just as reliable at home, regularly scoring at least twice. Everything points to a goal-filled match. Our bet: Over 3.0 total goals at odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game Total over 3.0
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
USA U20 vs New Caledonia U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 USA vs New Caledonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 30, 2025 USA U20 Odds: 1.5 New Caledonia U20 Recommended 1xBet
Colombia U20 vs Saudi Arabia U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 Colombia vs Saudi Arabia: can Saudi Arabia pull off a minor upset? Colombia U20 Odds: 1.88 Saudi Arabia U20 Bet now 1xBet
Atalanta vs Club Brugge prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 12:45 Atalanta vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 30.09.2025 Atalanta Odds: 1.6 Club Brugge Bet now 1xBet
Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 12:45 Kairat vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 30, 2025 Kairat Almaty Odds: 1.63 Real Madrid Recommended Mostbet
Al-Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC prediction AFC Champions League 30 sep 2025, 14:15 Al-Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 30, 2025 Al-Ittihad Odds: 1.62 Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC Bet now Mostbet
Inter vs Slavia Prague prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Inter vs Slavia Prague: can Inter secure a convincing home victory? Inter Odds: 1.64 Slavia Prague Bet now Melbet
Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Atletico vs Eintracht: can Atletico claim their first Champions League win? Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.61 Eintracht Frankfurt Recommended Mostbet
Bodoe/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 30, 2025 Bodoe/Glimt Odds: 1.65 Tottenham Bet now Melbet
Galatasaray vs Liverpool prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Galatasaray vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 30, 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.56 Liverpool Bet now Melbet
Bodoe/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 30 September 2025 Bodoe/Glimt Odds: 1.77 Tottenham Recommended Mostbet
Marseille vs Ajax prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Marseille vs Ajax prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30.09.2025 Marseille Odds: 1.6 Ajax Bet now Mostbet
Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 30, 2025 Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.69 Eintracht Frankfurt Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores