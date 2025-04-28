RU RU ES ES FR FR
Barcelona vs Monaco: Prediction and bet for the match on April 30, 2025

Barcelona vs Monaco: Prediction and bet for the match on April 30, 2025

EuroLeague 30 apr 2025, 13:00 Barcelona - Monaco
On April 30, 2025, the third quarterfinal match of the Euroleague between Barcelona and Monaco will take place. Currently, the series stands at 2-0 in favor of Monaco, making the upcoming match critically important for Barcelona. Let's consider a bet on the winner of this encounter.

Barcelona

Despite a solid finish to the regular season, where the team secured important victories and finished in fifth place, Barcelona failed to showcase the same level of play in the initial matches against Monaco. In the first two games of the quarterfinals, Barcelona did not meet expectations and did not show the performance that could allow them to contend for victory. Monaco proved to be stronger, winning the first game 97-80 and the second 92-79.

The most consistent players for Barcelona in these games were Kevin Punter and Dario Brizuela. The team has significant work ahead to extend the series, improving both their defense and offense.

Additionally, Barcelona had a tough match against a strong Unicaja in the Spanish championship, barely edging out the opponent with a minimal score of 83-81. This game took a lot of energy, which might affect the crucial and challenging match against Monaco.

Monaco

Monaco looked confident in the first two quarterfinal games, dominating over Barcelona. The team showcased excellent play with numerous passes and active pressing, forcing the opponent into mistakes. Monaco capitalized on these errors with counterattacks, scoring easy points. In the first game, the leaders were Mike James and Daniel Theis, each scoring 22 points, while in the second game, the top scorer was Alpha Diallo with 21 points.

After intense matches with Barcelona, Monaco had an easy game against Limoges, where they won 91-52, with key players hardly playing. Monaco has made a significant step towards the Final Four and can now play more relaxed in the next game, having the advantage.

Interesting facts and head-to-head encounters

  • Barcelona has won 6 of their last 8 home games.
  • Monaco has won 10 of their last 11 games.
  • Monaco has won 6 of their last 7 away games.
  • Barcelona has won 3 of their last 4 home head-to-head matches.

Match prediction: Barcelona vs Monaco

Although Monaco appears to be the favorite in this series, Barcelona is always strong at home. This season, they have repeatedly proven their ability to overcome difficult situations. In the regular season, Barcelona managed to secure two victories over Monaco. In such a situation, the team has no choice but to win the upcoming match, or else their European season will end. My bet for this match is a victory for Barcelona with odds of 1.78.

