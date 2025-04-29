RU RU ES ES FR FR
Barcelona vs Inter: Which team can gain the upper hand in the first match?

Barcelona vs Inter: Which team can gain the upper hand in the first match?

Barcelona vs Inter prediction
In the first semifinal clash of the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona will play at home against Inter. Here is a bet suggestion for the match, which will take place on Wednesday, April 30.

Barcelona vs Inter: match facts and head-to-head encounters

  • Barcelona has won their last three matches.
  • Barcelona has not lost at home in 2025.
  • Inter has failed to win in four consecutive matches and lost the last three.
  • The last time Barcelona failed to score was back in December 2024. Their scoring streak is now 28 matches.
  • Inter has not scored in their last three games.
  • Barcelona scores more than 1.5 goals in 82% of their matches this season.
  • Inter wins with a clean sheet more often: 44% of matches compared to 33%.
  • However, Barcelona loses without scoring in only 4% of cases, while Inter does so in 12%.
  • In their last head-to-head encounter, Barcelona and Inter drew 3-3. In the last five matches between them, there have been two draws, two wins for Barcelona, and one win for Inter.

Barcelona vs Inter: match preview

Barcelona had an excellent group stage. In eight rounds, the Catalans collected 19 points and only lost to Monaco in the first match. In the playoffs, they started from the Round of 16, where they confidently defeated Benfica 4-1. In the quarterfinals, they also secured a convincing victory over Borussia with a score of 5-3. Barcelona is now considered one of the main favorites for the UEFA Champions League title. The team showcases spectacular attacking football. In La Liga, they have the best attack with 89 goals. Moreover, last weekend they defeated Real Madrid 3-2 to win the Spanish Cup. Barcelona has not lost at home once in 2025.

Inter also had an excellent group stage. The team finished fourth in the standings and directly advanced to the Round of 16. In this round, the Milan club confidently overcame Feyenoord with an aggregate score of 4-1. In the quarterfinals, they had to fight hard against Bayern Munich, winning by just one goal — 4-3. However, after the return match, Inter started having problems. The Milan club has failed to win in four consecutive matches and suffered three straight defeats. They lost the top spot in the Serie A standings, and facing Barcelona in the first match will be very challenging for them.

Probable lineups

  • Barcelona: Szczesny; Kounde, Kubarsi, Martinez, Martin; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Torres
  • Inter Milan: Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Thuram

Prediction

Throughout the season, both Barcelona and Inter have displayed vibrant football. However, the Italian club is currently not in the best form, which could play into the hands of the Spaniards. I believe Barcelona will secure a victory at home, and I am betting on their win with odds of 1.61.

