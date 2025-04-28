RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Barcelona vs Inter prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 30, 2025

Barcelona vs Inter prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 30, 2025

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Barcelona vs Inter prediction Photo: https://x.com/OneFootball
Barcelona Barcelona
Champions League 30 apr 2025, 15:00 Barcelona - Inter
-
- : -
International, Barcelona, Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys
Inter Inter
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Barcelona
Odds: 1.61

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On April 30, 2025, the first leg of the Champions League semi-final will take place at the 'Olimpico' stadium in Barcelona, featuring a clash between Catalan giants Barcelona and Milan's Inter. I propose a bet on one of the teams to win.

Barcelona

Under the leadership of Hansi Flick, Barcelona is showcasing nearly flawless football this season. The Catalans are among the two teams from Europe's top leagues still in contention for the treble. Besides Barcelona, French side PSG is also vying for this achievement—possibly the future opponent of the Blaugrana in the Champions League final, who knows?

Over the weekend, Barcelona secured their first trophy of the current season by defeating Real Madrid in the Spanish Cup final. The match was extremely emotional and dramatic: the title was decided by a goal scored in the final minutes of extra time, further intensifying the excitement.

In La Liga, Flick's team is also confidently leading, four points ahead of Real Madrid. Even the upcoming head-to-head clash at the end of the season is not critically important: even in the event of a loss, the Catalans maintain excellent chances of calmly securing the championship.

Since the beginning of 2025, Barcelona has played 28 matches across all competitions and suffered only one defeat—in the return leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund, losing away 1-3. During this period, Hansi Flick's team also recorded five draws and secured 22 victories, demonstrating outstanding stability and a high level of play.

The two-legged duel with Inter will be separated by an away match against Valladolid—the worst team in La Liga this season. Valladolid has already been relegated from the Primera and is essentially playing out the season without any competitive motivation. This allows Barcelona to focus all their energy and attention solely on the clash with the Milan club.

Inter

Unlike Barcelona, Milan's Inter approaches the head-to-head duel in less than ideal spirits. Shortly before the upcoming match, Simone Inzaghi's team was knocked out of the Italian Cup, suffering a painful defeat in the semi-final against arch-rivals AC Milan, losing 0-3.

The troubles for the 'Nerazzurri' did not end there. In the last two Serie A rounds, Inter failed to earn any points, narrowly losing both matches: first away to Bologna, then at home to Roma. These slip-ups allowed Napoli to take the lead in the standings: with four rounds remaining in the championship, the Neapolitans lead Inter by three points.

Thus, in just a week, Inzaghi's side went from treble contenders to one of the season's biggest disappointments, crashing out of the Cup and losing their lead in the race for the Scudetto. The chances of ending the season with a trophy are rapidly dwindling, which only heightens the significance of the confrontation with Barcelona.

Nevertheless, Simone Inzaghi has already proven his ability to prepare the team for crucial matches. In the Champions League quarter-finals, Inter knocked out Bayern Munich, winning the first, away match 2-1—a success that ultimately proved decisive over the two legs. Whether something similar will occur in Catalonia remains to be seen.

Probable lineups

  • Barcelona: Szczesny, Kounde, Kubarsi, Martinez, Martin, Pedri, De Jong, Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha, Torres
  • Inter: Sommer, Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dimarco, Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Frattesi, Martinez, Taremi

Match facts and H2H

  • Inter has failed to score in their last three matches.
  • Barcelona is unbeaten at home for 15 consecutive matches.
  • In their last eight home games, Barcelona has only drawn once, winning the other seven.
  • Only twice in this stretch has Hansi Flick's team scored fewer than three goals per game.
  • In their last seven home matches against Inter, Barcelona has won six and drawn one. The goal difference in these encounters is 18-4 in favor of the Catalans.

Prediction

Bookmakers offer odds of 1.61 for a Barcelona victory, and I fully agree with this assessment. Considering recent results, Inter is in an apparent crisis—both in terms of morale and form. As they prepare for such an important away trip, the Milan side has little reason for confidence. I believe that under the current conditions, such an opponent is well within Barcelona's capabilities. Our bet is on a Barcelona victory.

Prediction on game Win Barcelona
Odds: 1.61

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
El Gouna FC vs Smouha SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 El Gouna vs Smouha prediction, H2H, and probable line-ups - April 28, 2025 El Gouna FC Odds: 1.65 Smouha SC Recommended 1xBet
Udinese vs Bologna prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Udinese vs Bologna prediction and possible lineups - April 28, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.88 Bologna Bet now 1xBet
Ismaily SC vs ZED FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Ismaily vs ZED prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Ismaily SC Odds: 1.6 ZED FC Bet now 22Bet
Tala'ea El Gaish vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Tala'ea El Gaish vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Tala'ea El Gaish Odds: 1.6 Al Ittihad Alexandria Recommended 1Win
Barracas Central vs Union prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 14:00 Barracas Central vs Union Santa Fe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Barracas Central Odds: 1.6 Union Bet now 22Bet
Leeds vs Bristol City prediction EFL Championship Today, 15:00 Leeds vs Bristol City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Leeds Odds: 1.6 Bristol City Bet now 1xBet
Godoy Cruz vs Atletico Tucuman prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 16:15 Godoy Cruz vs Atletico Tucuman prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Godoy Cruz Odds: 1.85 Atletico Tucuman Recommended 1xBet
Estudiantes vs Tigre prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:30 Estudiantes vs Tigre: Can Estudiantes secure a spot in the Apertura playoffs Estudiantes Odds: 1.88 Tigre Bet now 1Win
Defensa y Justicia vs Racing Club prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:30 Defensa y Justicia vs Racing prediction: Can the visitors claim victory? Defensa y Justicia Odds: 1.58 Racing Club Bet now Melbet
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Independiente Rivadavia prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 20:45 Central Cordoba vs. Independiente Rivadavia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 29, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.7 Independiente Rivadavia Recommended 22Bet
Velez Sarsfield vs Gimnasia LP prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 20:45 Vélez Sarsfield vs Gimnasia y Esgrima prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 29, 2025 Velez Sarsfield Odds: 2.1 Gimnasia LP Bet now 1Win
Yokohama FC vs Kashima Antlers prediction J. League Japan 29 apr 2025, 01:00 Yokohama FC vs Kashima: Prediction, H2H, and Probable Line-ups - April 29, 2025 Yokohama FC Odds: 1.8 Kashima Antlers Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Udinese - : - Bologna Today, 12:30 Serie A Italy
Udinese
-
Bologna
-
12:30
Barracas Central - : - Union Today, 14:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Barracas Central
-
Union
-
14:00
Lazio - : - Parma Calcio 1913 Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Lazio
-
Parma Calcio 1913
-
14:45
Verona - : - Cagliari Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Verona
-
Cagliari
-
14:45
Godoy Cruz - : - Atletico Tucuman Today, 16:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Godoy Cruz
-
Atletico Tucuman
-
16:15
Defensa y Justicia - : - Racing Club Today, 18:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Defensa y Justicia
-
Racing Club
-
18:30
Estudiantes - : - Tigre Today, 18:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Estudiantes
-
Tigre
-
18:30
Velez Sarsfield - : - Gimnasia LP Today, 20:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Velez Sarsfield
-
Gimnasia LP
-
20:45
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Independiente Rivadavia Today, 20:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Independiente Rivadavia
-
20:45
Arsenal - : - Paris Saint-Germain 29 apr 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Arsenal
-
Paris Saint-Germain
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:21 Arturo Vidal reacts to Colo-Colo's victory in Chilean championship match Football news Today, 08:02 Laporta confirmed negotiations with Hansi Flick for a new contract Football news Today, 07:52 Amorim admitted that Man United is suffering but sees it as an important time Lifestyle Today, 07:43 F1 star Franco Colapinto cycles in France with racer José María López Tennis news Today, 07:31 All matches at the Madrid Masters halted for an unusual reason Football news Today, 07:22 Nabi urges Kaizer Chiefs to focus on derby against Orlando Pirates Lifestyle Today, 07:06 Cool kid! Lamine Yamal shares personal photo of his little brother celebrating Spanish Cup victory Lifestyle Today, 06:44 Love is in the air! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively celebrate Wrexham's promotion to the Championship with a kiss Football news Today, 06:30 Arsenal vs PSG: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - April 29, 2025 Boxing News Today, 05:57 Emotions run high. Dubois shoves Usyk in first face-off
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores